- Volatility Shares leveraged Ethereum ETFs have officially launched for trading on the Cboe.
- Ethereum options implied volatility surpasses Bitcoin as investors anticipate launch of spot ETH ETFs.
- Ethereum could see a new all-time high of around $5,000 following the official launch of spot ETH ETFs.
Ethereum (ETH) sustained its sideways trend again on Tuesday following the launch of Volatility Shares leveraged ETH ETFs and an increase in implied volatility across ETH options.
Daily digest market movers: Leveraged ETH ETFs increase Ethereum implied volatility
Ethereum surpassed Bitcoin in a key derivatives metric on Tuesday.
The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) launched on Tuesday after the Security & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval as Fox Business’s Eleanor Terrett confirmed. The ETF, which is the first leveraged Ethereum ETF in the US, will track twice the price performance of futures ETH.
"Like our 2x Bitcoin ETF (BITX), ETHU may pave the way for 1x spot ETFs in the near future," said company cofounder Stuart Barton in an interview with Eleanor Terrett.
Also read: Ethereum sustains week-long consolidation, sees over $3 billion exodus from exchanges
Volatility Shares is one of the largest holders of Bitcoin futures contracts at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) after launching a Bitcoin 2x fund in June 2023. With ETHU's launch, many have speculated that the SEC will likely approve spot ETH ETFs S-1 registration statements in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, according to QCP Capital, Ether options are experiencing high implied volatility compared to Bitcoin as the anticipation surrounding the launch of spot ETH ETFs is causing prevailing bullish sentiment among investors.
Implied volatility indicates how much the market expects the price of an option to change within a given timeframe.
Read more: Ethereum on-chain and derivatives data indicates bullishness following updated ETH ETF S-1s from issuers
"This bullishness is likely to continue as the market waits for the ETH spot ETF to usher in new demand. The options market certainly reflects this, with ETH vols still trading 15% over BTC vols," said QCP analysts.
ETH technical analysis: Ethereum to set new all-time high in next major move
Ethereum's horizontal trend is gaining strength daily as it continued moving sideways, trading at $3,796 on Tuesday. The consolidation has also seen a decline in ETH liquidations, with long liquidations at $6.33 million and shorts at $4.08 million.
With derivatives data indicating bullishness, ETH is unlikely to experience any major decline. The $3,618 level may prove crucial in case of a potential dip.
ETH/USDT 8-hour chart
ETH's next major move will likely follow an upward trajectory to break the $4,093 resistance. Considering ETH's current consolidation, it may see a major rally to a new all-time high of around $5,000 if or when the SEC gives the go-ahead for spot ETH ETFs' official launch.
Also read: Ethereum price lags, investors potentially reallocating capital after BlackRock's updated S-1 filing
ETH options data also aligns with this prediction, with several June call options hovering around the $5,000 level. The bullish thesis will be invalidated if ETH falls below the $3,301 key support.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
