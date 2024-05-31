Ethereum bulls await SEC's S-1 engagement, on-chain and derivatives data indicate potential rally

- Ethereum accumulating addresses have increased steadily since the beginning of May.
- JP Morgan analysts predict that spot Ethereum ETFs will see a disappointing launch.
- Ethereum derivatives data indicates traders are highly bullish.
Ethereum (ETH) maintained a stable price on Friday following on-chain and derivatives data pointing to increased bullishness among investors. Meanwhile, JP Morgan analysts predicted that spot Ethereum ETFs will only command a fraction of Bitcoin flows if they launch.
Daily digest market movers: Increased accumulating addresses, Grayscale filings, JP Morgan predictions
Ethereum is at the center of key discussions in the crypto market. Here are the latest stories surrounding the top altcoin:
- According to data from CryptoQuant, the number of new addresses accumulating ETH has grown steadily in May despite prices remaining relatively stable. Notably, new accumulating addresses with a balance of 10,000 to 100,000 ETH skyrocketed and have been growing steadily following rumors and the eventual approval of spot ETH ETF 19b-4 filings.
ETH Accumulation addresses
Read more: Ethereum price lags, investors potentially reallocating capital after BlackRock's updated S-1 filing
- Grayscale submitted its updated registration statements for spot ETH ETFs with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday. This follows updated BlackRock and Van Eck S-1 submissions after the SEC approved 19b-4 applications of eight issuers on May 23.
The Block earlier reported that two sources confirmed that the SEC asked issuers to submit their updated S-1 filing on Friday at the latest. Eric Balchunas confirmed the report in an X post, stating he heard the same.
- Meanwhile, JP Morgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou predict that spot ETH ETFs will face a disappointing reception in a report on Thursday. The analysts stated several reasons for their position, including Bitcoin's first mover advantage, the removal of staking from filings, and lack of halving event catalyst.
More importantly, they stated how Ethereum's smaller market cap will see its spot ETFs gaining a fraction of the flows seen in spot Bitcoin ETFs. As a result, they capped their maximum expected inflows across all spot ETH ETFs — if they launch — in 2024 at $3 billion. They expect the figure to double if issuers eventually allow staking.
As previously highlighted, analysts from CCData also shared a similar sentiment, illustrating the potential gains investors could miss out on by holding ETH in ETFs instead of staking it.
"Hypothetically, if you had opened a 1000 ETH position on January 1, 2023 with an ETF provider, instead of holding native Ether, which accrues staking rewards, you would have missed out on gains of over $200,000," wrote CCData.
Several issuers removed staking from their applications after it became apparent that the SEC wasn't comfortable with the concept.
Also read: Ethereum slightly tilts toward bears, may only see 20% of Bitcoin ETF flows following silver comparison
ETH technical analysis: Ethereum derivatives data indicates bullishness
Ethereum is trading around $3,740 on Friday, maintaining its horizontal movement.
ETH liquidations data also reveals the neutrality among bulls and bears, with $16.66 million of liquidated long positions and $12.12 million of shorts.
However, while prices lag, derivatives data from Deribit shows that Ethereum options' open interest is largely made up of calls at a strike price of $5,000, indicating bullish sentiment among traders. Data from Coinglass also confirms this as it shows Deribit's put/call ratio (PCR) for options expiring in June at 0.36.
The put/call ratio measures the volume of puts vs calls. If the ratio is below one, it indicates a skew toward bulls and vice versa if it is above 1.
ETH Options Open Interest By Strike Price
ETH will likely see a major breakout when the SEC gives more clarity on spot ETH ETF S-1 registration statements, according to QCP Capital analysts.
Read more: Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Facing correction after ETFs led rally
Hence, ETH may tackle the $4,093 resistance. If successful, it may go on to set a new all-time high above $4,878.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
Ethereum development FAQs
After the Merge, the Ethereum community is looking at the Sharding upgrade next, which has been slated for sometime later in the year. The development can be summarized in four words, “scalability through more efficient data storage.” The software update will increase the capacity of the blockchain, widening the amount of data that can be stored or accessed. At the same time, all services running atop the Ethereum blockchain will enjoy significantly reduced transaction fees.
A fork is the splitting of a blockchain after developers agree and proceed to implement upgrades. The decision comes after these developers reach a consensus for a software upgrade. The ensuing part will see one part continue with the status as is, while the other one will proceed with new features combined with the former ones. A hard fork basically entails permanent divergence of a new side chain from the original one, while a soft fork is doing the same, only difference being that it is temporary.
EIP-4844 is an improvement proposal for the Ethereum network. The upgrade promises reduced gas fees, which is a valuable offering considering the high transaction cost that continues to daunt crypto players. It has been a long-standing concern for the Ethereum network. The proposal is also referred to as “proto-Danksharding,” with an unmatched ability to increase the speed of transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. At the same time, it helps to reduce the transaction cost as everything becomes decentralized.
Gas token is a new, innovative Ethereum contract where users can tokenize gas on the Ethereum network. This means they can store gas when it is cheap and start to deploy the gas once the market has shifted to the north. The use of Gas token helps to subsidize high gas prices on transactions, meaning investors can do everything from arbitraging decentralized exchanges to buying into initial coin offerings (ICOs) early.
