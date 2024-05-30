- Ethereum ETFs will likely begin trading soon after BlackRock filed its updated S-1 application.
- Vanguard won't offer Ethereum ETFs on its platform.
- Ethereum investors may be reallocating capital to benefit from the potential larger upside of smaller-cap DeFi tokens.
Ethereum (ETH) price shows neutrality despite positive updates of BlackRock's spot ETH ETF updated S-1 application and the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) engagement with issuers. A key reason for the price lag may be a potential capital reallocation from investors to DeFi tokens in hopes of a larger upside if the launch of spot ETH ETFs spurs a rally.
Daily digest market movers: BlackRock S-1 filing, Vanguard says no to Ethereum
BlackRock filed an updated S-1 for its spot Ethereum ETF on Wednesday, according to updates on the SEC's website. The recent filing comes after the SEC approved 19b-4 applications of eight issuers — including BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust — on May 23.
National exchanges like the NASDAQ or the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) submit 19b-4 filings to the SEC to seek approval for listing new products on their trading platforms. On the other hand, S-1 refers to the initial registration form detailing how a fund would be managed and how it would track the underlying asset's price.
The SEC must approve S-1 applications before the ETFs can launch officially.
Read more: Ethereum slightly tilts toward bears, may only see 20% of Bitcoin ETF flows following silver comparison
The filing revealed the iShares Ethereum Trust's ticker as ETHA and mentioned key details about its seed capital investor.
"On May 21, 2024, the Seed Capital Investor, an affiliate of the Sponsor, subject to conditions, purchased the Seed Creation Baskets, comprising 400,000 Shares at a per-Share price equal to $25.00," said BlackRock in its filing.
Additionally, BlackRock updated the APs for the ETF, replacing JP Morgan with BMO Capital Markets Corp.
An AP is a financial institution — often a bank — that provides liquidity to facilitate the creation and redemption of ETF shares.
According to Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart, BlackRock's latest filing confirms that the SEC and issuers are working toward spot ETH ETF launches.
Although several analysts have expressed that an S-1 approval usually takes months after 19b-4 approvals, Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas suggested that spot ETH ETFs may only take weeks.
"Good sign. Prob see rest roll in soon. Then prob one more round of fine-tune comments from Staff. End of June launch a legit possibility altho keeping my o/u date as July 4," said Balchunas.
Also read: Ethereum may continue outperforming Bitcoin as 'programmable money' may be ETH's new slogan
He also noted that BlackRock may update its S-1 again as it lacks information on fees and other key data.
Meanwhile, Vanguard has said it won't offer spot ETH ETFs on its brokerage platform, according to Blockworks. "While we continuously evaluate our brokerage [offering] and evaluate new product entries to the market, spot ether ETFs will not be available for purchase on the Vanguard platform," a Vanguard spokesperson told Blockworks. The company also declined to offer Bitcoin ETFs on its platform when it launched.
Crypto was able to shift the stance of some in the highest rungs of government but not Vanguard, who maintains their platform ban for Ether ETFs which are "not aligned" with building a well-balanced, long term portfolio. https://t.co/0JjiWzvxBX— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) May 30, 2024
However, many expect the asset manager to eventually soften its stance toward crypto assets, especially after appointing former BlackRock executive Salim Ramji as its new CEO. Salim Ramji was instrumental in BlackRock's foray into digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Fidelity also listed its spot ETH ETF on DTCC under the ticker FETH, according to PhoenixTrades.
ETH technical analysis: Ethereum investors potentially reallocating capital
Ethereum traded around $3,776 on Thursday after bouncing from the $3,710 support. ETH's current price action suggests a mix of profit-taking and buying from investors. This is also confirmed by a series of large exchange ETH inflows and outflows, according to Whale Alert. Ethereum liquidation data also aligns with $11.94 million of liquidated long positions and $10.92 million of shorts.
Read more: Week Ahead: Checking the health of Bitcoin’s bull run
Considering the positive news surrounding ETH ETFs and the potential rally that may occur from their launch, it may seem strange on the surface that some investors are taking profits. However, these investors may be reallocating capital in small portions to DeFi tokens, considering their potential bigger upside during a rally.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
ETH will likely see more price gains as other issuers update their S-1 applications. Hence, it may tackle the $4,093 resistance, which has proven hard to break in the past few days. The $3,605 support may hold strong in case of a decline.
Ethereum development FAQs
After the Merge, the Ethereum community is looking at the Sharding upgrade next, which has been slated for sometime later in the year. The development can be summarized in four words, “scalability through more efficient data storage.” The software update will increase the capacity of the blockchain, widening the amount of data that can be stored or accessed. At the same time, all services running atop the Ethereum blockchain will enjoy significantly reduced transaction fees.
A fork is the splitting of a blockchain after developers agree and proceed to implement upgrades. The decision comes after these developers reach a consensus for a software upgrade. The ensuing part will see one part continue with the status as is, while the other one will proceed with new features combined with the former ones. A hard fork basically entails permanent divergence of a new side chain from the original one, while a soft fork is doing the same, only difference being that it is temporary.
EIP-4844 is an improvement proposal for the Ethereum network. The upgrade promises reduced gas fees, which is a valuable offering considering the high transaction cost that continues to daunt crypto players. It has been a long-standing concern for the Ethereum network. The proposal is also referred to as “proto-Danksharding,” with an unmatched ability to increase the speed of transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. At the same time, it helps to reduce the transaction cost as everything becomes decentralized.
Gas token is a new, innovative Ethereum contract where users can tokenize gas on the Ethereum network. This means they can store gas when it is cheap and start to deploy the gas once the market has shifted to the north. The use of Gas token helps to subsidize high gas prices on transactions, meaning investors can do everything from arbitraging decentralized exchanges to buying into initial coin offerings (ICOs) early.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Facing correction after ETFs led rally
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to consolidate in a range that offers a buying opportunity, while other major cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), look set for a potential price correction.
Celebrity meme coins gain attention as Iggy Azalea and Davido join the train with respective token launches
Celebrity meme coins surged on Wednesday after popular artists Iggy Azalea and Davido launched their tokens. The rise of celebrity meme coins has also seen several controversial token launches, which put users at risk of potential rug pulls or pump-and-dump scams.
BlackRock’s IBIT fund becomes the largest Bitcoin ETF
IBIT is now the largest Bitcoin ETF in the world after a $20 billion growth. IBIT may be set to overtake IAU Gold ETFs with its current run. Grayscale's high fee structure has caused massive outflows.
Ethereum slightly tilts toward bears, may only see 20% of Bitcoin ETF flows following silver comparison
Ethereum (ETH) sustained its sideways movement on Wednesday as Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas compared spot ETH ETFs to Silver ETFs, predicting that they will only see 20% of the flows recorded across Bitcoin ETFs.
Bitcoin: BTC struggles, but $80K is at striking distance Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in a good position to resume the bull rally despite the recent struggle. Optimism will restart if BTC overcomes a critical hurdle and flips it into a foothold. In such a case, the pioneer crypto will be slated to push to a new all-time high (ATH).