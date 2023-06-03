- Amid increasing volatility, Ethereum price has filled up the pennant making a breakout imminent.
- While the outlook is bullish, less-than-sufficient buying momentum may delay the $2,000 dream for ETH bulls.
- Large transaction volume has dropped 25% between June 1-3.
- Buyers must increase participation to confirm the breakout above $1,949.
Ethereum (ETH) price is trading with a bullish bias, following Bitcoin's (BTC) heels. The Proof-of-Stake (PoS) token is up a staggering 60% in 2023, which is no mean feat considering the gloomy outlook in the market, characterized by the extended bear market, concerning macroeconomics and regulatory pressure. To put this into context, after the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) settlement with the Wahi brothers, the place of Ether in the eyes of the federal regulator has come into question. All these culminate into a FUD-infused market.
Also Read: Ethereum vs. SEC: Implications of Wahis' insider trading settlement on ETH
Ethereum price needs bulls to stop playing it safe
Ethereum (ETH) price has recorded a huge run since the year's onset, recording higher highs for the first four months of 2023. After breaking above the $2,000 level, profit-taking fueled a correction as investors hedged their holdings after breaking even from the May 2022 losses.
Accordingly, the resistance at $1,949 has come into play for the umpteenth time, preventing Ethereum price from recording further gains. This comes as investors' sell-stop orders lock in profits around that price. In layman's language, a sell-stop order is a stop order to sell at a market price after a stop price parameter has been reached.
The fortitude of the $1,949 hurdle comes amid waning buying momentum among bulls, which could see ETH retrace lower. This is likely, considering the Relative Strength Index (RSI) was pointing south, indicating a slump in buying pressure. Similarly, the Awesome Oscillators (AO) edged toward the bears, as indicated by the quick switch from green to red. Soon, this indicator could draw toward the midline and into the negative zone unless bulls recover.
The move could see Ethereum price lose the support confluence between the lower boundary of the pennant and the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,848. In the dire case, ETH could retest the 100- and 200-day EMA at $1,791 and $1,719, respectively.
ETH/USDT
On-chain metric: Large transaction volume
On-chain metric from IntoTheBlock shows a fall in investor momentum. Specifically, the volume of large transactions has fallen by 25% in the month, moving from 2.55 million to 1.95 million as of June 3.
Conversely, if sidelined or late investors buy ETH at the current market value, the ensuing demand pressure could see Ethereum price break above the upper boundary of the pennant to confront the $1,949 hurdle. A decisive flip of this barricade into support would solidify the uptrend, but a tag of the psychological $2,200 would be the best-case scenario for ETH holders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
