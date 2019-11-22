Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD tries to recover from downfall - cryptocurrencies news

Ethereum Foundation offers details on Istanbul Hard Fork upgrade

The Community Leader of the Ethereum Foundation, Hudson Jameson, has confirmed that the Istanbul Hard Fork will be releasing on December 7, 2019. The exact time frames are subject to change because of variable block times. The Ethereum node operators should upgrade their nodes before December 1, 2019, to account for the variable block times. Users can track the upgrade's progress online using Ethernodes tools, giving a real-time status of preparations made by miners, exchanges, developers, and nodes. Read more...

Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD tries to recover following a bearish Thursday

The daily ETH/USD price has dropped below the 20-day Bollinger curve, indicating that it is undervalued. The Bollinger jaw has widened, showing increasing price volatility. The is also floating below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. Read more...





Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD unfazed by the double-bottom pattern, targets $150

The bearish wave across the crypto landscape on Thursday forced Ethereum through several vital levels. The consolidation above $170 became untenable with the jabs from the sellers increasing in intensity. Ether dived under $160 and extended towards $150. However, the price appears to be making a pit stop breather following the November low at $153.89.

The formation of a double-bottom pattern is interpreted as an almost certain reversal signal in classic technical analysis. However, its creation is going unnoticed by Ethereum as the price maintains a downtrend. Read more...