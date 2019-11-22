Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD unfazed by the double-bottom pattern, targets $150

- Ethereum downtrend intentionally ignores the double-bottom reversal pattern.
- The prevailing remains bearish based on the negative technical picture.
The bearish wave across the crypto landscape on Thursday forced Ethereum through several vital levels. The consolidation above $170 became untenable with the jabs from the sellers increasing in intensity. Ether dived under $160 and extended towards $150. However, the price appears to be making a pit stop breather following the November low at $153.89.
The formation of a double-bottom pattern is interpreted as an almost certain reversal signal in classic technical analysis. However, its creation is going unnoticed by Ethereum as the price maintains a downtrend.
The Elliot Wave Oscillator is recording the sixth and most robust bearish session. In other words, a bullish reversal is around the corner. Besides, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests that ETH is hugely oversold. A reversal above is, therefore, a formidable move that should follow the ongoing downtrend.
The 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart gap below the 100 SMA shows that the trend is in the hands of the sellers at the moment. To be on the safe side, buyers must pull the price above $160 and focus on levels towards $200.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BCH/USD slides under $220 as fresh losses target $200
Bitcoin Cash price is not slowing down in its downtrend momentum following Thursday’s rejection at $250. In an earlier published analysis, BCH was holding ground above $225. However, increasing bearish pressure has continued to press down on the vital support levels.
Litecoin (LTC) price analysis: LTC/USD recovers above $50.00, as Binance DEX adds LTC support
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.2 billion, has been consolidating losses during early Asian hours. LTC/USD bottomed at $48.29 on Thursday and recovered to $50.15 by press time.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD unfazed by the double-bottom pattern, targets $150
The bearish wave across the crypto landscape on Thursday forced Ethereum through several vital levels. The consolidation above $170 became untenable with the jabs from the sellers increasing in intensity.
Tron price analysis: TRX/USD bears easy takeover as $0.0140 beckons
Tron continues to suffer below the descending trendline resistance. The downtrend has been painful for the bulls as their effort to defend key support areas such as $0.018, $0.015 have ended up down ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.