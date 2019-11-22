ETH/USD dropped from $174.70 to $161.25 this Thursday.

The daily chart shows that the RSI indicator is trending around 32.35, next to the oversold zone.

ETH/USD daily chart

The daily ETH/USD price has dropped below the 20-day Bollinger curve, indicating that it is undervalued. The Bollinger jaw has widened, showing increasing price volatility. The is also floating below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart shows that the price dropped from $175.25 to $160.45 in 16 hours. Having found support at the $160.45 level and gone up to $161.75. The Elliott Oscillator has had five straight red sessions. The Bollinger width has gone up from 0.067 to 0.14, indicating increasing volatility.

ETH/USD hourly chart

The hourly ETH/USD is trending in an upwards channel formation and is floating below the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. Currently, the hourly price has found resistance at the $162.75 line and dropped to $161.75.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 161.74 Today Daily Change 0.46 Today Daily Change % 0.29 Today daily open 161.28 Trends Daily SMA20 182.87 Daily SMA50 180.37 Daily SMA100 183.93 Daily SMA200 215.01 Levels Previous Daily High 175.76 Previous Daily Low 156.22 Previous Weekly High 191.89 Previous Weekly Low 177.06 Previous Monthly High 199.04 Previous Monthly Low 153.28 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 163.68 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 168.29 Daily Pivot Point S1 153.08 Daily Pivot Point S2 144.88 Daily Pivot Point S3 133.54 Daily Pivot Point R1 172.62 Daily Pivot Point R2 183.95 Daily Pivot Point R3 192.15



