Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD on track of having three bearish days out of the last four

- ETH/USD is currently priced at $218.85 following a bearish start to Friday.
- Immediate market support lies on the SMA 20 curve.
ETH/USD has had a bearish start to Friday and is currently trading for $218.85. The digital asset is on course of having three bearish days out of the last four. During this period, its price fell from $233.75 to $218.85, charting a 6.38% drop in value. Looking at the hourly breakdown, one can see that ETH/USD price was creeping along the $226 resistance level before the bulls finally ran out of steam and the price plummeted to $217.20. ETH/USD then went back up to $220.85 before dropping down to $218.85.
ETH/USD daily chart
The 20-day Bollinger jaw is narrowing, which indicates decreasing market volatility. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve acts as immediate market support. The SMA 50 is trending above the daily price. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing bullish momentum. The Elliot oscillator shows 17 straight bullish sessions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
