- ETH/USD struggled to regain ground above $400.00.
- The strong support is created by 4-hour SMA200 at $370.00.
Ethereum's ETH stopped the sell-off on approach to $370.00 on Tuesday and managed to recover to $382. by press time. The second-largest coin is down over 3% on a day-to-day basis and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. ETH/USD has been sidelined since the start of the week, moving in sync with Bitcoin. If the coin fails to recover above $400.00 the selling pressure may increase significantly and worsen the short-term technical picture
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
On the intraday charts, the price is hovering around the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band, which confirms the market indecision. The critical resistance is created by the psychological level of $400.00 reinforced by 1-hour SMA200 and 4-hour SMA50. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $410.00 (the highest level of the week. 4-hour SMA100) and $450.00.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
On the four-hour chart, the RSI has reversed to the upside, while the price stays close to the lower line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band at $370.00 reinforced by SMA200. A sustainable move above this area will bring more bears to the market and push ETH/USD towards $350.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin bulls lick wounds, Ethereum and Ripple paralyzed
BTC/USD explored the area below $11,300 during early Asian hours and touched the intraday low of $11,255 before the recovery started. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,392.
NEO/USD recovers from Tuesday's low, targets at $18.00
NEO/USD is changing hands at $17.40. The coin has gained over 2.5% since the start of the day, though it is down 2.2% on a day-to-day basis. NEO now sits on the 20th place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the market capitalization of $1.23 billion.
ETC/USD stays under pressure after the recent sell-off
Ethereum Classic (ETC) dropped below $6.5 after a short-lived recovery attempt. At the time of writing, ETC/USD is changing hands at $6.47, down nearly 3.5% since this time on Tuesday. ETC now takes the 27th place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current market capitalization of $754 million.
ETH/USD locked in a range below $400.00
Ethereum's ETH stopped the sell-off on approach to $370.00 on Tuesday and managed to recover to $382. by press time. The second-largest coin is down over 3% on a day-to-day basis and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.