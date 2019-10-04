Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD falls below $175 as bearish sentiment continues

- ETH/USD is currently trading for $173.50.
- ETH/USD went down from $175.25 to $173.25 within the first hour of Friday.
ETH/USD had a bearish start to Friday as the price went down from $175.25 to $173.50, going below the $175-level in the process. This follows a bearish Thursday where ETH/USD fell from $181.15 to $175.25. The hourly breakdown shows us that ETH/USD had fallen to $172 before it recovered to $175.25 to close out Thursday. However, the bulls immediately took control as Friday began, taking the price down from $175.25 to $173.25 within one hour. Since then, the buyers and sellers have been engaged in a tug of war to take back control of the market.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD found resistance on the downward trending and both the 50-day and 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 50 and SMA 20) curves. The widening of the 20-day Bollinger jaw hints at increasing market volatility. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing, yet sustain bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator shows six straight bullish sessions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
