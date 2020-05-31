- Ethereum rose sharply on Saturday, gained more than 10%.
- ETH/USD remains on track to close the week around 20% higher.
Ethereum (ETH/USD) surged higher on Saturday and touched its highest level since early March at $247 before closing the day with a daily gain of 10% at $243. The pair, however, has struggled to preserve its momentum on the last day of the week and gone into a consolidation phase. As of writing, Ethereum was down 1.85% on the day at $240. Despite Sunday's correction, the pair remains on track to close the week around 20% higher.
Technical outlook
The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose above 70 on Saturday and edged lower on Sunday, suggesting that Ethereum is staging a technical correction after turning overbought. Nevertheless, the near-term bullish outlook remains intact and the pair could target the critical $250-$252 area (psychological level/March 7 high). Beyond that area, Ethereum could extend its rally to $267 (February 25 high).
On the other hand, supports are located at $220 (May 30 low) ahead of $210 (20-day SMA) and $200 (psychological level).
ETH/USD daily chart
Additional technical levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|237.95
|Today Daily Change
|-5.71
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.34
|Today daily open
|243.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|206.54
|Daily SMA50
|196.06
|Daily SMA100
|185.34
|Daily SMA200
|176.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|247.15
|Previous Daily Low
|218.77
|Previous Weekly High
|224.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|196.65
|Previous Monthly High
|227.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|236.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|229.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|225.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|208.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|197.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|254.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|264.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|282.66
