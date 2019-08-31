Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD bulls start strong after four straight bearish days

- ETH/USD has gone up from $168.50 to $169.70 so far this Saturday.
- The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending along the oversold zone.
Ethereum bulls managed to start strong this Saturday following four straight bearish days. ETH/USD has gone up from $168.50 to $169.70 so far this Saturday. Over the last four days, ETH/USD has fallen from $188.50 to $168.50, charting a 10.60% drop in price. The hourly breakdown shows us that the price fell to $167.55, where it found support and bounced up to $169.80. ETH/USD trended there horizontally for a bit and then fell to $167.65. The bulls then took control and put the price up to $169.70.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD daily price chart has found resistance at the downward trending line and is trending below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The SMA 200 is looking to crossover the SMA 50 curve and chart the death cross pattern. The Elliott oscillator shows four straight bearish sessions while the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows three consecutive bearish sessions. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending along the oversold zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Ignore current prices, technical picture has materially improved
Digital coins were in a perilous state on Thursday – with few support lines to hold them. However, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple managed to weather the storm by remaining in place, and have materially improved their positions.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD controlled by bears, $62.00 within reach
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $62.83. The coin has been sliding down after a strong collapse below critical $70.00 on August 28. While the sell-off has slowed down, LTC/USD continues moving within a clear bearish trend.
Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD breaks the downtrend with a 3.5% gain
Ethereum Classic is defying the odds once again by posting a remarkable reversal. The top three cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are still forced between a rock and a hard place.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD reversal rides on improving technical levels
Ripple bulls are taking a breather from the selling on Wednesday and Thursday. Cryptocurrencies led by Bitcoin dumped significantly after failing to break above key psychological levels.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.