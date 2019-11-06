Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD bulls come back with fanfare

- Ethereum price retreated from Wednesday's high, settled above SMA100 daily
- The next resistance awaits ETH bulls on approach to $200.00.
ETH/USD made its way above $190.00 on Wednesday, demonstrating nearly 4% growth on a day-to-day basis. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20.9 billion is changing hands at $192.70, down from the intraday high of $194.80.
Ethereum’s technical picture
On the daily charts, the initial support is created by a psychological $190.00. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) daily at $188.50 and SMA50 daily at $182.50. The psychological $180.00 remains the critical threshold that separates a correction from a resumed bearish trend.
On the upside, the strong resistance awaits the bulls at $196.50, it is created by the upper line of the Bollinger Band on a daily chart. The price should clear this area to extend the recovery towards $200.00, preceded by October 26 high at $199.04. The next barrier is created by SMA200 daily at $213.00.
ETH/USD, the daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD smashes $300 hurdle
Bitcoin finally blasted its way above the resistance at $300 during the European session on Wednesday. As discussed in the price prediction article, BCH has is shifting its focus to $400 towards the end of year.
Bitcoin Gold price analysis: BTG/USD finally breaks above $8.40 support line
After repeatedly struggling to get past the $8.40 support line, BTG/USD finally succeeded in doing so this Monday. After a brief correction this Tuesday, the price again managed to break past the resistance level and is trending around $8.65 as of press time.
Litecoin (LTC) has the best day-to-day gains since mid-September
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset, has been growing for the third day in succession. The coin's price grew by nearly $5 and marked the best two days rally since mid-September.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD bulls come back with fanfare
ETH/USD made its way above $190.00 on Wednesday, demonstrating nearly 4% growth on a day-to-day basis. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20.9 billion is changing hands at $192.70, down from the intraday high of $194.80.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.