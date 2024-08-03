- Ethereum ETF net inflows could begin to affect ETH's price as Grayscale outflows slow down.
- Genesis Trading's headwind could outweigh ETH ETF impact in the coming weeks.
- Ethereum could form a W chart pattern if it bounces around key support.
Ethereum (ETH) is down 2.5% on Friday following Genesis Trading ETH's transfer to several addresses in preparation for repayment of creditors. Meanwhile, ETH ETFs saw net inflows for the second time this week as Grayscale outflows slowed.
Daily digest market movers: ETH ETF inflows, Genesis headwinds
Ethereum ETFs recorded their second day of net inflows on Thursday with a total net flow of $26.7 million, according to data from Farside Investment. For the first time since their launch, inflows in BlackRock's iShares Ethereum ETF (ETHA) outweighed outflows in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE).
Total Ethereum ETFs and their flows:
TOTAL NET FLOW: 26.7
ETHA: 89.6
FETH: 11.7
ETHW: 3.4
CETH: 0
ETHV: 0
QETH: 0
EZET: 0
ETHE: -78
ETH: 0
The bearish pressure from ETHE outflows is slowing down after the heavy asset loss it recorded in the first week of ETH ETF launches. As a result, the ETF effect could begin playing out on ETH's price in the coming weeks.
GBTC/ETHE Asset Loss since conversion
However, several headwinds on the horizon in the crypto market could affect ETH's chance of a rally in August.
Potential bearish pressure from Mt. Gox BTC repayment could trickle down and affect the entire crypto market, including Ethereum.
Genesis Trading has transferred about 32,256 BTC and 256,775 ETH worth $2.1 billion and $838 million to several addresses in the past three days as the company is undergoing bankruptcy proceedings to begin repayment of creditors, according to data from Arkham Intelligence.
The company filed for bankruptcy in January 2023 after mismanaging investors' funds through the Gemini Earn program. In May, it received court approval to return $3 billion worth of customer assets in a bankruptcy liquidation plan.
Mark Cuban just received $19.9M ETH from the Genesis Bankruptcy.— Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) August 2, 2024
Creditors are finally getting their money back
Address:https://t.co/M9eT0wSoar pic.twitter.com/Mty7oAn9in
Despite declining prices and potential headwinds in sight, a smart money wallet with a 100% win rate bought 4,000 ETH at an average price of $12.58 million in the past few hours. The wallet has purchased 17,012 ETH worth $61 million at an average price of $3,587 since May 29 and is currently holding an unrealized loss of $7.6 million.
This is typical of most large ETH holders in 2024, as they have shown strong demand around the $2,800-$3,000 price range since the beginning of the year.
ETH technical analysis: Ethereum could take a W shape as it approaches key support
Ethereum is trading around $3,037, down 2.5% on the day. The downward move triggered $76.43 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours, with long and short liquidations accounting for $63.20 million and $13.23 million, respectively, according to Coinglass data.
Prior to the price drop, ETH posted about three small-bodied candlesticks, indicating indecision among traders. However, with the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady and Genesis Trading's recent repayment of creditors, bears have begun outweighing bulls. This is evidenced in ETH's Long/Short Ratio, which has dropped to 0.89 in the past 24 hours.
ETH/USDT Daily chart
ETH may attempt to take a W shape if it bounces the key support ranging from $2,852 to $2,803. Considering buyers have defended this level several times in the past four months, ETH could find support here and bounce to tackle the resistance at $3,731. However, ETH has to first face the battle of tackling the $3,357 level.
The 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is above ETH's price in the daily chart and could serve as a resistance of around $3,357.
A move below the $2,803 support will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
