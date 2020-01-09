Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD rejection at $150 ignites a selloff, what to expect?

- Ethereum is struggling to defend $140 support amid a growing bearish momentum emanating from the rejection at $148.
- The key support at the 50% Fibonacci level is strong enough to hold short-term losses.
Ethereum bulls took advantage of the recent uptrend to pump the price in the direction of $150. However, the cryptocurrency reached its absolute ceiling around $148. Ethereum encountered significant pressure from the high congestion of sellers at this level, culminating in a quick reversal.
The rejection from $148 which left $150 untested has provoked a selloff that could gain momentum likely to jeopardize the crucial support at $140. According to most analysts, the reversal is fueled by the rejection at a strong resistance point. If the losses are not mitigated, Ethereum could lose more ground downwards to the extent of testing levels at $100.
Looking at the 4-hour chart, Ethereum is trading above its weekly low at $126. However, the rejection puts the uptrend at a great risk. For now, the support from the 50% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last swing high of $148.17 to as swing low of $116.46 is strong enough to hold and prevent further losses.
The 50 SMA on the 4-hour hour chart is significantly above the 100 SMA. The moving average gap shows that the bulls still have the power to force another assault on $150. Traders must, however, continue to observe the direction of the RSI which is currently holding the position marginally above 50.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
