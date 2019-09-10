Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD settles above $180.00 as ETH 2.0 nears the final stage

- A move above $180 improved the technical picture.
- ETH developer teams collaboration bodes well for the coin.
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.6 billion has broken above $180.00 to trade at $182.40 to trade at the time of writing. ETH/USD has gained 2.2% on a day-on-day basis and about 1% since the beginning of the day.
Meanwhile, Ethereum network is getting closer to ETH 2.0 update launch. In a recent development on of the developer teams working on the update brought together developers from different projects to work jointly on interoperability issues.
"Happening now, somewhere deep in the woods of Ontario... Team Artemis has brought 45 people from across client dev teams,@ethereum, and @Whiteblock to work on #interoperability in #ETH2 in a week-long event Stay tuned for post-event updates of this meeting of the minds!” PegaSys - a developer of Ethereum clients and tools for business - tweeted recently.
This news might have served as a positive catalyst for ETH in the short run.
Ethereum’s technical picture
Looking technically, initial support is created by a confluence of the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band, SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) and SMA100 4-hour on approach to $177.00. It is followed by the recent low of $176.26 and the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band at $171.00. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $170.00.
On the upside, the resistance is created by the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band at $184.00, followed by the upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band at $187.00.
ETH/USD, 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD sees only one prominent support level on the downside
BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Tuesday, following a bullish Monday. This Monday the price of BTC/USD went up from $10,330 to $10,350. This Tuesday, the price has gone down from $10,353 to $10,350.
TRON market update: TRX/USD gets ready for $0.0160
TRON (TRX) catapulted to the 13th position in the global cryptocurrency rating. The coin has gained nearly 3.5% of its value in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0158, off the recent low of $0.0139 reached on September 6.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD breaking away from Bitcoin and other major cryptos
Litecoin is outperforming most of the cryptocurrencies among the top 20 taking advantage of the bullish zone above $70 to push for gains towards $75. The crypto started the session on Tuesday at $69.9752 before shooting to an intraday high of $73.23.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.