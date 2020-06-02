Ethereum Classic Update: ETC/USD has a potential to reach $8.00 if move above $7.00 is sustained

- A bug was revealed after Ethereum Classic hard fork.
- ETC/USD settles above $7.00, focus on $8.00.
ETC discovered a bug that led to desynchronization of Parity Ethereum with ETC blockchain. The team has released a hotfix and asks all OpenEthereum node operators using this software to update to the latest version. The owners of Core-geth nodes were not affected.
ETC PSA: #OpenEthereum, is experiencing "poor syncing performance", NOT "a network split". A hotfix has just been released, v3.0.1.
The developers say that the chain split was avoided as OpenEthereum continues sending blocks to the main chain. However, there are issues with transaction confirmation and spontaneous blockchain reorganization.
The bug was discovered swiftly, thus no lost deposits were lost. Cryptocurrency exchanges continue accepting and withdrawing ETC.
ETC/USD: Technical picture
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has gained nearly 4% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $7.25, off the recent high of $7.28. A sustainable move above $7.00 is a positive signal, while 1-our SMA50 and the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band at $7.20 now serves as a will increase the downside pressure and push the price towards daily SMA200 and SMA100 at $6.7.
On the upside, the next target is created by the recent recovery high at $7.56. followed by $8.00.
ETC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
