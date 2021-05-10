Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC retracement to continue as bulls flee

- Ethereum Classic price has seen a 35% decline after setting up a new high at $179.83 on May 6.
- This pullback is likely to continue until the immediate demand barrier extending from $86.62 to $99.50 is tagged.
- If the buyers scoop ETC at a discount here, an upswing might be possible.
Ethereum Classic price shows a correction that indicates exhaustion of bullish momentum. The retracement could eye a reversal at areas of interest mentioned above.
Ethereum Classic price shrinks, but awaits rebirth
Ethereum Classic price shows a full-blown reversal after setting up a new all-time high at $179.83 on May 6. The buying pressure that created these tops seemed to vanish quickly as the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) flashed a cycle top signal in the form of a red ‘three’ candlestick.
This sign is an indication that the rally has been overextended and that the previous signals were overrun as bullish momentum piled up. This setup forecasts a one-to-four candlestick correction, which is already in play.
This downswing helps the buyers recuperate and allows them to purchase ETC at a discount. One such area is the demand zone that ranges from $86.62 to $99.50, which is roughly 15% away from the current price.
If sellers breach this level, ETC will drop to the next area of support that stretches from $72.31 to $81.67. Here, the buyers will have another opportunity to restart the bull run for Ethereum Classic price.
This drop isn’t bearish per se. It is a dip caused by investors booking profits. If most such market participants exit their positions, sidelined investors would likely scoop up Ethereum Classic at a discounted price. Therefore, assuming a bounce from the closest demand zone, ETC could surge 16% to tag the resistance level at $116.
If this wall is shattered, another 10% upswing could propel ETC price to $127.
ETC/USDT 6-hour chart
However, if the correction breaches $72.31, it would invalidate the bullish scenario. In such a case, Ethereum Classic price could drop 34% to test the resistance level at $47.10.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
