Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC bides time before the next upswing kicks in

- ETC price is stuck in a tight range between two key Fibo levels on the 12H chart.
- Overbought conditions warrant caution but the coin defends key support so far.
- Ethereum classic awaits fresh impetus for the next direction.
ETC/USD is lacking a clear directional bias so far this Saturday, licking its wounds after extending the corrective decline from lifetime highs of $184.81.
With retail investors looking for undervalued investment alternatives after the meteoritic rise in Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum among other cryptocurrencies, Ethereum Classic rose nearly 50% on Thursday, reaching the highest level on record.
The bulls took a breather thereafter, as the ETC price retraced nearly half the rally to record highs.
ETC/USD: Where are the prices headed next?
As observed on Ethereum Classic’s 12-hour chart, the price has managed to defend key support near the $111 mark, which is the 50% Fibonacci Retracement level of nearly 300% rally seen so far this month.
Despite Friday’s sharp sell-off, ETC bulls recaptured the latter to settle the day at $119.91. At the time of writing, the coin is up nearly 1%, trading around $121 levels.
The price has formed a doji candlestick on the said time frame, suggesting that the bulls and bears appear to be fighting for control.
The 61.8% Fibonacci level of the same upsurge at $127.20 is limiting any upside attempt in the spot.
ETC/USD: 12-hour chart
Amid the range play, traders are awaiting a strong catalyst for the next direction in prices.
However, with the relative strength index (RSI) hovering within the overbought territory, the ETC bulls remain cautious.
The corrective downside could regain traction only a 12-hour candlestick closing below the 50% Fibo level, which is likely to expose the $100 psychological level.
The next downside target is envisioned around the $94-84 region, which is the confluence of Thursday’s low and 38.2% Fibo level.
Alternatively, acceptance above the 61.8% Fibo level could reinforce the bullish momentum, with eyes once again on the $150 barrier. At that level, the 78.6% Fibo level coincides.
A sustained break above the latter could put the all-time highs at risk.
ETC/USD: Additional levels to watch
ETC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|118.4912
|Today Daily Change
|1.1405
|Today Daily Change %
|0.97
|Today daily open
|117.3507
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|48.8042
|Daily SMA50
|29.727
|Daily SMA100
|20.5091
|Daily SMA200
|13.3632
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.425
|Previous Daily Low
|106.2547
|Previous Weekly High
|164.715
|Previous Weekly Low
|41.0191
|Previous Monthly High
|47.1387
|Previous Monthly Low
|13.3169
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|119.6897
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|127.9899
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|101.9286
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|86.5065
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|66.7583
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.0989
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|156.8471
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|172.2692
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
