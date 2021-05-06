Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC looks primed to retrace following 260% rally

- Ethereum Classic price displays a lack of bullish momentum as it consolidates below $96.94.
- A 15% pullback to the immediate demand zone that ranges from $72.23 to $79.37 seems likely.
- ETC will face a make-or-break point around this support barrier.
Ethereum Classic price seems to have hit a dead end as the buying pressure vanishes while sell signals pop up.
Ethereum Classic price needs to cool off
Ethereum Classic price favors the sellers on the daily chart, as the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) has flashed a sell signal in the form of a red ‘one’ candlestick on May 5. This setup forecasts a one-to-four candlestick correction.
Although the bulls have set up a new all-time high on Thursday, investors should expect a short-term pullback.
The development of candlesticks with tiny bodies in lockstep on the 4-hour chart adds credence to the bearish scenario explained above. Such a formation indicates a tussle between the buyers and sellers and suggests that the bullish momentum has dried up.
A failure to push past the 127.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $96.94 will lead to a 15% retracement to the demand zone that stretches from $72.23 to $79.37.
This move will allow the short-term sellers to go extinct, allowing buyers to take ETC on another exponential rally to $112.74, which is a 42% upswing from the support barrier’s upper layer.
If this upswing continues, ETC might also tag the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level at $140.05.
ETC/USD 1-day, 4-hour chart
The short-term scenario for Ethereum Classic price seems to be bearish, but if bulls come to the rescue, ETC could retest its all-time high and even surge past it.
However, a breakdown of $72.23 will trigger a full-blown downtrend that could extend ETC’s descent by another 20% to $57.81, coinciding with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC eyes 22% advance to test its all-time high
Litecoin price surged 16% over the last 24-hours, indicating an uptick in bullish momentum. A minor retracement to the weekly demand zone extending from $217 to $304 will most likely propel LTC to an all-time high at $420.
Chiliz Price Prediction: CHZ anticipates 50% gains
Chiliz price recently bounced off a critical support level at $0.473 and eyes a 50% upswing. CHZ needs to slice through a significant supply zone that extends from $0.593 to $0.657 to seal its bullish fate. A breakdown of the $0.430 support level will signify the start of a new downtrend.
PayPal CEO points to crypto as key growth engine, plans to launch new digital wallet
The American online payments company has seen positive results with its recent decision to embrace cryptocurrencies. PayPal's move to add cryptocurrency options for checkout has increased the user engagement of the firm's app.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA sets the stage for a 50% advance
Cardano price has moved in a 50% trading range since the February high. ADA searching for a second wind as broader crypto market explodes higher. IOMAP data reveals tremendous support down to the middle of the trading range.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.