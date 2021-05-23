Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC stuck between two key averages, downside favored

- ETC price remains trapped between two key averages on the 12H chart.
- Bearish crossover, as well as RSI, remain in favor of the ETC bears.
- Acceptance above 80.00 could negate the near-term bearish tone.
Following Wednesday’s collapse to three-week lows of $40.71, Ethereum Classic’s recovery lacks follow-through, as the price remains in a phase of bearish consolidation for the fourth straight day this Sunday.
ETC/USD rallied to all-time highs of $164.72 earlier this month, catching up with the broad crypto market advance, as the top 10 widely traded digital assets witnessed parabolic rise before the latest brutal market crash.
The ETC price is attempting a tepid bounce, having turned green for the first time in three days, at the time of writing.
Ethereum Classic Price defends key support but for how long?
As observed on Ethereum Classic’s 12-hour chart, the price is moving back and forth in a narrow range around the $60 mark so far this Sunday.
The ETC price has managed to defend the upward-sloping 100-simple moving average (SMA) at $53.05 following a recovery from the flash crash.
Meanwhile, the bullish attempts continue to find sellers below the confluence of the 21 and 50-SMAs at $80.0. A breakout in either direction is needed to determine the next course for the ETC traders.
However, with the bear cross spotted on the given time frame and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still ranging in the bearish region, the downside appears more compelling for Ethereum Classic.
On Saturday, the 21-SMA cut the 50-SMA from above, charting a bearish crossover, which signals a potential move lower.
Therefore, the ETC bears need a 12-hourly candlestick close below the 100-SMA, in order to confirm a downside break, opening floors for a test of the swing lows of $40.71.
The next powerful cushion for the bulls is seen at the 200-SMA at $32.85. The three-week-old descending trendline support at $25.75 could likely be the line in the sand for the optimists.
ETC/USD: 12-hour chart
On the flip side, the ETC price must scale the abovementioned strong resistance at $80.0 on a sustained basis.
The recovery momentum could then gain traction towards the weekly highs of $93.64.
The psychological $100 mark is expected to challenge the bullish commitments going forward.
ETC/USD: Additional levels to watch
ETC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.2412
|Today Daily Change
|0.1871
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|58.0541
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.0665
|Daily SMA50
|52.7877
|Daily SMA100
|32.6838
|Daily SMA200
|19.6489
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|63.8916
|Previous Daily Low
|53.7887
|Previous Weekly High
|101.1327
|Previous Weekly Low
|40.716
|Previous Monthly High
|47.1387
|Previous Monthly Low
|13.3169
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|57.648
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|60.0323
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|53.2647
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|48.4752
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|43.1617
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|63.3676
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|68.6811
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.4705
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
