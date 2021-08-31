Ethereum Classic buyers are not fading without a fight, targeting 20% gains

- Ethereum Classic is looking for support around R1 monthly resistance.
- Buyers are trying to break the descending trend line from August 15.
- A retest of $78 would mean 20% upside potential.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has been wrong-footed since August 15 and has been descending since then, but buyers do not seem convinced that they need to let short sellers take control. Sellers are trying to squeeze out the buyers at $60, but buyers are reluctant to forfeit their longs. This caused a break of that descending trend line on August 28. That trend line is being chopped up now by both buyers and sellers.
Buyers can easily protect price action in ETC and can lock in 20% gains within days
The double bottom works very well as a tandem as buyers fade into ETC price between $59 and $61.50. The lowest level at $59 is short-term support originating from August 18 but shows that it is holding price action just fine. The proof is the descending candle on August 26 paired in full with the green candle on August 27.
Although sellers are trying to squeeze price action back down to that level, the monthly R1 resistance level is again reclaiming support as the bodies of the candles could not dip or even stay below $61.50. Buyers will have stepped in and are still stepping in each time price actions falls to these regions. Hence, a break-out is imminent, and it looks to go in favor of the buyers.
ETC/USD daily chart
Expect some choppiness in the price action, but a breakout is expected this week. The best signal to have that buyers are in control would be to see a pop higher, followed by a test of the descending trend line and a bounce off there. That would be the best sign that buyers are in a good solid trade, and a 20% upside would bring us to a retest of the level on August 15.
Should sellers be able to push the price below, expect their run lower to be halted quite quickly by the 55-daily Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $55 and the monthly Pivot level at $49.60.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price shows two crucial price levels that will define its fate
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how Ripple behaves as it trades within a narrow range.
Dogecoin price looks ready to resume uptrend toward $0.40
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how DOGE would behave as it approaches stiff resistance.
Shiba Inu prepares to rebound to $0.000009
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next as it seems primed for a rebound.
Cardano price will make new all-time highs if ADA overcomes this obstacle
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate what ADA needs to do to break out.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.