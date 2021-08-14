- Ethereum Classic price closing in on the fourth consecutive positive week for the first time since April 2020 (also a bottom).
- ETC six-hour chart is flashing a bearish momentum divergence with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), not confirming price highs.
- The June 30 high of $62.45 proving to be a rally killer, keeping the digital token from testing the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
Ethereum Classic price closed July with an inside month that triggered on August 7 with a 13.77% gain. The price compression generated by the inside month should propel ETC to higher prices, but in the short term, the digital asset needs to sever the resistance invoked by the June 30 high of $62.45 on a daily closing basis.
Ethereum Classic price potential yet to be fully realized
Over the last 24 days, Ethereum Classic price shows a gain of 60.51% on a closing basis, a notable deviation from the 80%+ gain in Ethereum, but in line with most of the altcoins as of today. Moreover, ETC has logged a 23.71% return in August, making it the best August going back to 2016.
Over the last five days, Ethereum Classic price has been frustrated by the June 30 high of $62.45 on a daily closing basis and a slightly overbought reading on the daily chart. Nevertheless, as long as ETC remains above the descending parallel channel’s upper line, it will pursue higher prices over the long term, with the 38.2% retracement at $80.75 being the first obstacle after the June 30 high.
ETC/USD daily chart
With the June 30 high of $62.45 already challenging the bullish narrative, the RSI on the six-hour chart shows a bearish momentum divergence at yesterday’s Ethereum Classic price high. The combination of the resistance with the divergence may inspire a mild pullback in ETC, but the downside is well-protected by the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $50.09 and the 2018 high of $46.98. Thus, unless there is a daily close below $46.98, Ethereum Classic price will just be carving out a more complex price structure.
ETC/USD 6-hour chart
Ethereum Classic price began the rally on July 21 in a constructive position concerning its price structure. ETC was significantly above the 50-week and 200-day SMAs and was not cornered by the resistance attached to the May lows or subdued by a bearish Death Cross pattern on the daily chart. The result is a rally of over 60% at the current price.
Despite the current struggles with the June 30 high of $62.45, Ethereum Classic price remains in an advantageous position. It has the technical credentials to stimulate the ETC rally to the 38.2% retracement at $80.75, representing a 27% return from the current price. It is just a question of how long the consolidation at the June 30 high lasts and if the bearish momentum divergence on the six-hour chart converts to any weakness.
Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ETC could be heading next as it looks primed to break out.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eye $50,000, but technicals threaten 10% retracement
Bitcoin price has struggled to slice through a crucial resistance level for over four days. This stagnation has pushed BTC and the altcoins to lose momentum and flash a warning signal of an incoming pullback.
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI to retrace 15% as bulls take break
Uniswap price is tussling with the range high and is likely to face rejection considering the general structure of the cryptocurrency market. Despite the recent upswing, investors should be wary of fakeouts.
Cardano, Solana and Polkadot compete for dominance ahead of Ethereum's ETH2 upgrade
The non-fungible token (NFT) landscape is currently dominated by Ethereum, and it is likely that NFT applications migrate from the mainnet to layer-2 solutions. Ethereum killers are competing for a bigger share of the NFT market.
Tezos price meets heavy resistance, compromising XTZ's uptrend
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Tezos price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where XTZ could be heading next as it test a crucial resistance level.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.