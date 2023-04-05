Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai hard fork's EIP-4844 fuels bullish sentiment among Ethereum holders

- Ethereum network’s upcoming Shapella upgrade, also popular as Shanghai has experts in the community excited for ETH.
- The Shanghai hard fork aims to reduce transaction costs and unlock new applications through Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4844.
- Ethereum price hit an eight-month high as anticipation builds around the April 12 upgrade.
Ethereum blockchain’s upcoming Shanghai hard fork has a key Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4844 (EIP-4844). Experts in the crypto community are focused on the implementation of the upgrade that reduces transaction cost on the ETH blockchain.
Also read: Layer 1 coins Ethereum, Cardano and DOT make massive moves, riding on alt season gains?
Ethereum’s EIP-4844 could reduce transaction costs for users
Ethereum blockchain’s EIP-4844 is one of the upgrades bundled in the Ethereum Shanghai hard fork, also known as Shapella upgrade. This Ethereum Improvement Proposal has the potential to tackle one of the long-standing challenges of the ETH blockchain. The proposal could reduce the transaction cost for users.
EIP-4844 is known as proto-danksharding and this upgrade intends to reduce fees and increase the throughput of transactions on the ETH blockchain. It intends to achieve these two objectives by introducing a new transaction type.
Why experts are excited about Ethereum’s EIP-4844
Anthony Pompliano, a crypto expert and influencer and Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan expressed their excitement for the upgrade, arguing that it could emerge as a “game changer” for the Ethereum blockchain. Hougan was quoted as saying:
It [transaction cost] is going to be sub-penny by the end of this year if Ethereum executes on its roadmap. And the applications that open up at sub-penny that aren’t open at 10 or 20 cents per transaction are really enormous. And I know that sounds very theoretical, but I think it’s a game changer. So I’m really excited about that.
With the rollout of NFT projects on the Ethereum blockchain there has been a spike in activity and increase in transaction fees. This makes EIP-4844 one of the key upgrades for the Ethereum blockchain and its users.
Ethereum price recently hit an eight month peak, climbing above the $1,900 level. As the anticipation surrounding the April 12 upgrade spreads there is a spike in bullish sentiment among holders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum blockchain’s Shanghai hard fork to have “game-changer” effect, here’s why
Ethereum blockchain’s upcoming Shanghai hard fork has a key Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4844 (EIP-4844). Experts in the crypto community are focused on the implementation of the upgrade that reduces transaction cost on the ETH blockchain.
Cardano could become a top gaming chain thanks to this new integration, details
Cardano gaming has gone cross-chain thanks to integration with a new layer-2 network. The partnership will enable ADA holders to play on-chain games without bridging tokens to other networks. This is the latest in a series of network improvements and features on the Cardano blockchain.
Coinbase former employee reaches ‘in principle agreement’ with SEC to resolve insider trading case
Coinbase former product manager Ishan Wahi and his brother Nikhil Wahi have expressed readiness to settle the insider trading case with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC stagnates as alt season bodes well for ETH and XRP
Bitcoin price (BTC) has been trading sideways for weeks, consolidating within a tight zone as bullish and bearish efforts collide. As a result, the flagship crypto has been unable to cross above a key resistance level.
Bitcoin: Breaking down key BTC levels to accumulate for Q2, 2023
Bitcoin price shows an interesting outlook as the first quarter of 2023 comes to an end. BTC has shown strength since day one of 2023 and has netted investors approximately 70% in returns.