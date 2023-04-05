Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai hard fork's EIP-4844 fuels bullish sentiment among Ethereum holders

Share:

Ethereum network’s upcoming Shapella upgrade, also popular as Shanghai has experts in the community excited for ETH.

The Shanghai hard fork aims to reduce transaction costs and unlock new applications through Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4844.

Ethereum price hit an eight-month high as anticipation builds around the April 12 upgrade.

Ethereum blockchain’s upcoming Shanghai hard fork has a key Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4844 (EIP-4844). Experts in the crypto community are focused on the implementation of the upgrade that reduces transaction cost on the ETH blockchain.

Also read: Layer 1 coins Ethereum, Cardano and DOT make massive moves, riding on alt season gains?

Ethereum’s EIP-4844 could reduce transaction costs for users

Ethereum blockchain’s EIP-4844 is one of the upgrades bundled in the Ethereum Shanghai hard fork, also known as Shapella upgrade. This Ethereum Improvement Proposal has the potential to tackle one of the long-standing challenges of the ETH blockchain. The proposal could reduce the transaction cost for users.

EIP-4844 is known as proto-danksharding and this upgrade intends to reduce fees and increase the throughput of transactions on the ETH blockchain. It intends to achieve these two objectives by introducing a new transaction type.

Why experts are excited about Ethereum’s EIP-4844

Anthony Pompliano, a crypto expert and influencer and Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan expressed their excitement for the upgrade, arguing that it could emerge as a “game changer” for the Ethereum blockchain. Hougan was quoted as saying:

It [transaction cost] is going to be sub-penny by the end of this year if Ethereum executes on its roadmap. And the applications that open up at sub-penny that aren’t open at 10 or 20 cents per transaction are really enormous. And I know that sounds very theoretical, but I think it’s a game changer. So I’m really excited about that.

With the rollout of NFT projects on the Ethereum blockchain there has been a spike in activity and increase in transaction fees. This makes EIP-4844 one of the key upgrades for the Ethereum blockchain and its users.

Ethereum price recently hit an eight month peak, climbing above the $1,900 level. As the anticipation surrounding the April 12 upgrade spreads there is a spike in bullish sentiment among holders.