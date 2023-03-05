Ethereum blockchain deploys feature to help ETH users recovery crypto if they lose private keys

Share:

The Ethereum blockchain has deployed the “account abstraction” feature and this enhanced the network and made it easier for users to recover their crypto if they lose private keys to their wallet. The news of the ERC-4337 deployment will be shared at an ETHDenver-related event.

The new standard, ERC-4337 has been deployed on the mainnet via Etherscan and confirmed by Yoav Weiss from the security team at the Ethereum Foundation. The contract has undergone a security audit and the foundation has stewarded development on the ETH blockchain.

The team is expected to announce the development at the ETHDenver conference on March 8. Once the announcement is made infrastructure providers will share their plans to support ERC-4337 with their services.

The new feature therefore makes it easier for ETH wallet holders to retrieve their holdings in case they lose access to their private keys and this is a game changing development for the Ethereum blockchain.

Voyager’s sale of Ethereum failed to negatively influence ETH price

Voyager, a crypto broker, sold 1,449 ETH tokens via Wintermute and received 2.25 million USDC. The broker sold ETH at an average price of $1,553. The broker still holds $223.5 million worth of Ethereum. Ethereum price sustained above the $1,500 level despite Voyager’s sale of the asset.