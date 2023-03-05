Ethereum blockchain deploys feature to help ETH users recovery crypto if they lose private keys

- The Ethereum blockchain has deployed a feature known as account abstraction, that makes it easier for users to recover crypto if they lose private keys.
- Ethereum’s ERC-4337 has been deployed, tested and marks the beginning of smart ETH accounts.
- Ethereum price sustained above the $1,500 level despite Voyager’s recent sale of 1,449 ETH.
The Ethereum blockchain has deployed the “account abstraction” feature and this enhanced the network and made it easier for users to recover their crypto if they lose private keys to their wallet. The news of the ERC-4337 deployment will be shared at an ETHDenver-related event.
Also read: Will Ethereum’s ERC-4337 deployment catalyze ETH price recovery after Silvergate FUD?
Ethereum blockchain deploys “account abstraction”
The Ethereum blockchain has deployed a feature known as account abstraction. The ETH blockchain has now made it easier for users to recover cryptocurrency if they lose the private keys to their online wallet.
The new standard, ERC-4337 has been deployed on the mainnet via Etherscan and confirmed by Yoav Weiss from the security team at the Ethereum Foundation. The contract has undergone a security audit and the foundation has stewarded development on the ETH blockchain.
The team is expected to announce the development at the ETHDenver conference on March 8. Once the announcement is made infrastructure providers will share their plans to support ERC-4337 with their services.
The new feature therefore makes it easier for ETH wallet holders to retrieve their holdings in case they lose access to their private keys and this is a game changing development for the Ethereum blockchain.
Voyager’s sale of Ethereum failed to negatively influence ETH price
Voyager, a crypto broker, sold 1,449 ETH tokens via Wintermute and received 2.25 million USDC. The broker sold ETH at an average price of $1,553. The broker still holds $223.5 million worth of Ethereum. Ethereum price sustained above the $1,500 level despite Voyager’s sale of the asset.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is Ripple setting the stage for a win against the SEC: What to expect from XRP price?
Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer expects the payment giant’s win in the US financial regulator’s lawsuit against the cross-border settlement firm. Ripple is gearing up to assist central banks across 20 countries in their Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) rollout.
Cronos Price Prediction: CRO holders need to exercise caution as bears take the wheel
Cronos (CRO) price sold off this Friday around the time Europe began trading. With a violent drop of over 5%, bulls got caught by surprise. Although the situation looks grim, a turnaround into the US session could happen again with Cronos price back up around $0.08 near Friday’s close.
Polkadot price could crash 20% amidst Silvergate FUD and crypto market uncertainty
Polkadot (DOT) price dropped in tandem with Bitcoin and Ethereum amidst the rising uncertainty surrounding Silvergate bank. DOT could witness a 20% crash in the short-term, in response to the tumultuous events in crypto.
Cardano price to rebound from fresh monthly low as 2023 rally unwinds further
Cardano (ADA) price sees bulls leaving the scene as ADA tanks on Friday morning. Although US equities were able to trigger a turnaround and close Thursday off with a net gain, someone in Asia clearly did not get the memo.
Bitcoin: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.