What to expect from Shiba Inu after Shytoshi raises prize pool for monthly Shiba Eternity tournament?

- Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama raised the prize pool for the monthly Shiba Eternity tournament to be held on March 5, 10 AM PT.
- The team behind Dogpad Finance, the official launchpad ecosystem for Shibarium volunteered to sponsor the tournament and Kusama accepted the offer.
- SHIB price yielded nearly 10% losses for holders since February 26.
Shiba Inu’s lead developer Shytoshi Kusama recently announced an increase in the prize pool for the monthly Shiba Eternity tournament. Kusama increased the frequency of the tournaments to twice a month, fueling a bullish sentiment among SHIB ecosystem participants.
Also read: Bitcoin vs. Ethereum, race for NFT dominance with Bored Ape-parent Yuga Labs TwelveFold auction
Shiba Inu holders gear up for Shiba Eternity tournament
Shiba Inu ecosystem holds a monthly tournament for Shiba Eternity, Kusama recently announced an increase in the rewards to $500 for first place and $250 for second and third place.
Let's increase that to:— Shytoshi™ (@ShytoshiKusama) March 3, 2023
$500 1st, $250 2nd & $250 3rd. I'll get a sponsor. And if you all want and can, we will move it to Bi-weekly with that amount. ($2k monthly.) To start. Thanks @shibaeternity and organizers!
Kusama found a sponsor for the prize pool, Dogpad Finance, the official launchpad ecosystem for Shibarium sponsored the rewards. The tournament’s frequency will be increased to twice a month, offering players an opportunity to reap the benefits of the rewards.
Shiba Inu price nosedived nearly 10% since February 26. The SHIB community is awaiting the launch of layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium. The launch of the scaling solution is expected to catalyze a recovery in the Dogecoin-killer meme coin.
Kusama recently called public attention to a MetaMask feature aimed at improving the gaming experience for players. This move fueled the speculation that the lead developer might consider integrating Shiba Eternity with MetaMask.
The Dogecoin-killer meme coin is currently in a downtrend that started on February 26. SHIB price nosedived from $0.00001219 to $0.00001113, in response to the Silvergate FUD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is Ripple setting the stage for a win against the SEC: What to expect from XRP price?
Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer expects the payment giant’s win in the US financial regulator’s lawsuit against the cross-border settlement firm. Ripple is gearing up to assist central banks across 20 countries in their Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) rollout.
Cronos Price Prediction: CRO holders need to exercise caution as bears take the wheel
Cronos (CRO) price sold off this Friday around the time Europe began trading. With a violent drop of over 5%, bulls got caught by surprise. Although the situation looks grim, a turnaround into the US session could happen again with Cronos price back up around $0.08 near Friday’s close.
Polkadot price could crash 20% amidst Silvergate FUD and crypto market uncertainty
Polkadot (DOT) price dropped in tandem with Bitcoin and Ethereum amidst the rising uncertainty surrounding Silvergate bank. DOT could witness a 20% crash in the short-term, in response to the tumultuous events in crypto.
Cardano price to rebound from fresh monthly low as 2023 rally unwinds further
Cardano (ADA) price sees bulls leaving the scene as ADA tanks on Friday morning. Although US equities were able to trigger a turnaround and close Thursday off with a net gain, someone in Asia clearly did not get the memo.
Bitcoin: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.