What to expect from Shiba Inu after Shytoshi raises prize pool for monthly Shiba Eternity tournament?

Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama raised the prize pool for the monthly Shiba Eternity tournament to be held on March 5, 10 AM PT.

The team behind Dogpad Finance, the official launchpad ecosystem for Shibarium volunteered to sponsor the tournament and Kusama accepted the offer.

SHIB price yielded nearly 10% losses for holders since February 26.

Shiba Inu’s lead developer Shytoshi Kusama recently announced an increase in the prize pool for the monthly Shiba Eternity tournament. Kusama increased the frequency of the tournaments to twice a month, fueling a bullish sentiment among SHIB ecosystem participants.

Shiba Inu holders gear up for Shiba Eternity tournament

Shiba Inu ecosystem holds a monthly tournament for Shiba Eternity, Kusama recently announced an increase in the rewards to $500 for first place and $250 for second and third place.

Let's increase that to:

$500 1st, $250 2nd & $250 3rd. I'll get a sponsor. And if you all want and can, we will move it to Bi-weekly with that amount. ($2k monthly.) To start. Thanks @shibaeternity and organizers! — Shytoshi™ (@ShytoshiKusama) March 3, 2023

Kusama found a sponsor for the prize pool, Dogpad Finance, the official launchpad ecosystem for Shibarium sponsored the rewards. The tournament’s frequency will be increased to twice a month, offering players an opportunity to reap the benefits of the rewards.

Shiba Inu price nosedived nearly 10% since February 26. The SHIB community is awaiting the launch of layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium. The launch of the scaling solution is expected to catalyze a recovery in the Dogecoin-killer meme coin.

Kusama recently called public attention to a MetaMask feature aimed at improving the gaming experience for players. This move fueled the speculation that the lead developer might consider integrating Shiba Eternity with MetaMask.

The Dogecoin-killer meme coin is currently in a downtrend that started on February 26. SHIB price nosedived from $0.00001219 to $0.00001113, in response to the Silvergate FUD.