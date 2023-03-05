Bitcoin vs. Ethereum, race for NFT dominance with Bored Ape-parent Yuga Labs TwelveFold auction

Share:

Bored Ape-parent Yuga Labs will begin The TwelveFold auction of 300 unique NFTs on the Bitcoin blockchain on March 5.

The Bitcoin NFT market could hit $4.5 billion by 2025, with the rising demand for NFTs on the largest blockchain by market capitalization.

The Bitcoin NFT market looks distinct from competitors due to the high cost of inscribing on the network.

Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains are competing for dominance in the NFT ecosystem with Yuga Lab’s auction of “The TwelveFold,” on the BTC network. The collection features 300 limited edition generative art collectibles powered by the Bitcoin blockchain network.

The auction goes live on March 5 at 3PM PT and will conclude within a 24-hour period.

Bored Ape Yacht Club, a blue-chip NFT collection on the Ethereum blockchain has gained massive popularity in the crypto community. Bored Ape-parent Yuga Labs recently announced a limited edition of 300 generative art NFTs called “The Twelvefold.”

The TwelveFold auction will begin on March 5 at 3PM PT. It will conclude within a 24-hour period.

The TwelveFold auction will begin tomorrow March 5th, 2023 at 3PM PT and and will conclude 24 hours later on the block immediately before 3PM PT on March 6th, 2023. pic.twitter.com/ElKhupaKqo — Yuga Labs (@yugalabs) March 4, 2023

According to a recent report by Galaxy Research, the NFT market on the Bitcoin blockchain could hit $4.5 billion by 2025. The wild run of Bitcoin “Ordinals,” inscriptions on the BTC blockchain was just the beginning, according to Galaxy analysts.

Analysts believe that the Bitcoin Ordinal frenzy of the last two months is no blip and there is massive demand for the ability to store NFTs on the world’s oldest and most established blockchain.

How is the Bitcoin NFT market distinct from its competitors?

The cost of inscribing on the Bitcoin network is distinct from Ethereum. By Galaxy’s estimation, the cost of inscribing 10,000 Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs on the Bitcoin network would be $229,000.

To avoid high costs, creators would create limited series of art, Bitcoin could emerge as the home of much rarer, “high quality” art projects, and valuable one-of-ones, while other chains like Ethereum will continue to host massive, multi-thousand piece collections at much lower costs to creators.