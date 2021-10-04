Ethereum bears look to fill the gap at $3,000

- Ethereum price action jumped higher during the weekend.
- With price action topping $3.391, Ethereum bears will look to fill the gap.
- The monthly pivot will act for bulls to keep prices elevated at $3,251.
Ethereum (ETH) price has jumped higher on the weekend as bears backed off after rediscovering risk-on sentiment. With ETH price action hitting $3,391, the price is fading slightly to the downside, with bears trying to go for the gap to fill toward $3,018. Bulls, however, will use the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the monthly pivot as supportive elements in their corner for the next pop toward $3,681
Ethereum prices look in favor of bulls, with or without the gap fill
Ethereum (ETH) was on fire during the weekend, with a 9% higher opening in Ethereum price action on Saturday morning during the Asian session. Sentiment looks to be changing though on Monday, with bears pulling Ethereum price action back below $3,391. ETH price is now looking for support, but bears might want to push further for a gap to fill toward Friday prices.
ETH price will see bulls stopping that gap fill attempt from bears. With the 55-day SMA at $3,290 and the monthly pivot at $3,250, expect bulls to have two essential elements in their favor to keep prices elevated in Ethereum.
ETH/USD daily chart
The bulls should be playing both strategies. A gap fill would not be harmful, as it would wash out a lot of bears in ETH who are looking for some short-term profit at $3,018. Once that level hits, bulls will get in full size and start ramping ETH price action up toward $3,391 back again. Even a further overshoot toward $3,687 would be more than plausible then, as bears will not be able to match the bull volume.
In case the 55-day SMA and pivot do not hold, expect the gap fill to be completed. With that gap filled, not much downside potential looks to be in the cards for bears in ETH price action. Expect an additional tailwind from global markets repeating the negative downtrend from last week, which could bring price action toward $2,695.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot is one of hedge funds’ favorite altcoins as DOT on-chain activity points to massive gains
Polkadot is the most commonly held altcoin by hedge funds, according to crypto data platform Messari. Altair Network is being onboarded as the tenth parachain on Kusama. The third batch of parachain auctions begins on October 6. Polkadot’s staking rate is steady, and development activity is rising, confirming a bullish breakout in DOT.
SafeMoon price teeters within price range, but bears eye 9% drop
SafeMoon price (SAFEMOON) appears to be indecisive as it oscillates within a price range. The altcoin’s price action has been uneventful as investors do not seem to have returned after interest in the token dwindled. Currently, the token is saved by a lack of selling pressure as little trading volume is recorded.
XTZ Price Prediction: Tezos sell signals indicate 17% correction
XTZ price looks ready for a downswing as two significant sell signals erupt on the 12-hour chart. While Bitcoin price consolidates, things are looking indecisive for Tezos and the altcoin market.
Japan records $6 million in underreported crypto taxes amid Cardano price rally
Japan is starting to strengthen taxation proceedings in cryptocurrencies as individuals have reportedly failed to pay taxes for cryptocurrencies, especially those who profited from trading Cardano (ADA).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.