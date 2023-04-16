Ethereum and altcoins gear up for alt season with this move in Bitcoin dominance

Share:

Bitcoin dominance is declining from its peak, supporting the narrative of a price rally in altcoins and Ethereum.

Analysts have identified a shift in large Open Interest and trade volume to altcoins over the past 24 hours.

Experts believe that the best trending moves are about to come as top altcoins are currently undervalued.

Ethereum and altcoins have witnessed a large Open Interest shift, and are leading the crypto market in trade volume. Experts noted the shift as a sign of the upcoming alt season. Alt season signals the rotation of capital from Bitcoin to altcoins.

Ethereum and altcoins lead in large Open Interest and trade volume

Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Coinalyze, the Open Interest (OI) in different altcoins has climbed over the past 24 hours. OI is considered a key indicator of market participants’ interest and commitment to an asset. Higher the OI, higher is the liquidity and expected trade volume in the market.

Interestingly, analysts have noted an increase in the 24 hour trade volume in different altcoins, fueling a bullish thesis for the alt season.

Altcoin OI and trade volume

Bitcoin dominance experienced a pullback to 47.48%, after hitting a peak above 49% recently. This is another factor that drives the alt season narrative. A decline in Bitcoin dominance is typically followed by capital rotation to altcoins and results in an alt season.

Top altcoins remain undervalued

Adam, a technical expert argues that altcoins are currently undervalued. Most alternative cryptocurrencies in the ecosystem are trending similar to FTM, rotating and ranging within a band.

A lot of alt-season talk, but lot of altcoins looking very similar to FTM (on the left) are still sitting inside the 1std dev bands of a yearly vwap.



If we are about to truly have alt season, the best trending moves are yet to come.



A chart on the right of ETH for reference of… pic.twitter.com/QOdjwqfmJY — adam (@abetrade) April 15, 2023

The analyst argues that altcoin prices are likely to trend higher and breakout of the band when the alt season begins. These moves would indicate the start of an alt season in top assets.