Ethereum and altcoins gear up for alt season with this move in Bitcoin dominance

- Bitcoin dominance is declining from its peak, supporting the narrative of a price rally in altcoins and Ethereum.
- Analysts have identified a shift in large Open Interest and trade volume to altcoins over the past 24 hours.
- Experts believe that the best trending moves are about to come as top altcoins are currently undervalued.
Ethereum and altcoins have witnessed a large Open Interest shift, and are leading the crypto market in trade volume. Experts noted the shift as a sign of the upcoming alt season. Alt season signals the rotation of capital from Bitcoin to altcoins.
Ethereum and altcoins lead in large Open Interest and trade volume
Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Coinalyze, the Open Interest (OI) in different altcoins has climbed over the past 24 hours. OI is considered a key indicator of market participants’ interest and commitment to an asset. Higher the OI, higher is the liquidity and expected trade volume in the market.
Interestingly, analysts have noted an increase in the 24 hour trade volume in different altcoins, fueling a bullish thesis for the alt season.
Altcoin OI and trade volume
Bitcoin dominance experienced a pullback to 47.48%, after hitting a peak above 49% recently. This is another factor that drives the alt season narrative. A decline in Bitcoin dominance is typically followed by capital rotation to altcoins and results in an alt season.
Top altcoins remain undervalued
Adam, a technical expert argues that altcoins are currently undervalued. Most alternative cryptocurrencies in the ecosystem are trending similar to FTM, rotating and ranging within a band.
A lot of alt-season talk, but lot of altcoins looking very similar to FTM (on the left) are still sitting inside the 1std dev bands of a yearly vwap.— adam (@abetrade) April 15, 2023
If we are about to truly have alt season, the best trending moves are yet to come.
A chart on the right of ETH for reference of… pic.twitter.com/QOdjwqfmJY
The analyst argues that altcoin prices are likely to trend higher and breakout of the band when the alt season begins. These moves would indicate the start of an alt season in top assets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
