Ethereum active deposits explode, wiping out decline from the FTX collapse

- Ethereum network’s active deposits to the Beacon Chain contract hit an eight month high, eclipsing the panic from the FTX exchange collapse.
- Experts believe the spike in Ethereum deposits could foreshadow any increase in volatility in ETH price over the next few weeks.
- Ethereum price continues its uptrend, sustains above the $1,800 level amidst rising macro uncertainty.
Ethereum network’s active deposits have exploded, hitting an eight-month high, the highest level since the blockchain’s transition from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake. ETH deposits climbed to the highest level since Merge and wiped out the decline from FTX exchange’s collapse.
Ethereum active deposits climb to an eight-month high
The volume of active deposits on the second-largest blockchain exploded, hitting an eight-month high. Deposits to ETH’s Beacon Chain contract hit an eight-month peak. Experts at crypto intelligence tracker Santiment are investigating the cause of the peak, and conclude that the spike in deposits could shadow the volatility in Ethereum price.
Ethereum active deposits
The spike in Ethereum deposits comes at a time when there is macroeconomic uncertainty and the US Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps). Typically, an increase in Ethereum deposits is indicative of a reduction in the circulating supply of Ether.
As the circulating supply of Ether reduces, there is a reduction in selling pressure on the asset, supporting a bullish thesis for ETH price.
Ethereum price sustains its upward trend
Ethereum price is currently in an ascending parallel channel. The altcoin is currently in an uptrend that started on November 22, 2022.
ETH price sustained above the midpoint of the channel, the altcoin is closer to the upper trendline of the parallel channel. ETH price broke above the parallel channel in mid-April 2023, before receding back inside the channel.
ETH/USD 1D price chart
The altcoin is on track to break out of the parallel channel on the upside. The immediate resistance is at $2,134. The bullish target for Ethereum is $2,320. A decline below the lower trendline at $1,678.5 could invalidate the bullish thesis for Ethereum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
