GAL, DYDX, APT and BIT token unlocks are lined up in May amidst key macro events

- Token engineers at 6thManVentures identify negative impact on token unlocks greater than 1% of the asset’s supply.
- GAL and BIT unlocks are 3.8% and 1.95% respectively, making it likely for these assets to experience higher volatility in prices post token unlock.
- GAL and BIT prices could nosedive on their unlock events on May 5 and 15, based on historical data on unlocks.
Crypto token unlocks are lined up in May, with Galxe (GAL), dYdX (DYDX), Aptos (APT) and BitDAO (BIT) unlocking their tokens between May 5 and 15. A team of token engineers and experts at 6thManVentures studied 5,000 token unlocks and identified a relationship between unlock events and asset prices.
Also read: Coinbase terminates its Bitcoin loan service, meets Ripple legal team to discuss crypto regulation
Upcoming token unlocks in May: GAL, DYDX, APT, BIT
Colin Wu, a Chinese journalist shared a list of key token unlock events scheduled to occur in May 2023. Of the ten unlocks, four are scheduled for the first two weeks of May, GAL, DYDX, APT and BIT in that order.
Large token unlocks in May
3.80% of GAL’s supply and 1.95% of BIT’s supply will be unlocked on May 5 and 15 respectively. These are the two most significant unlocks for the reason that the percentage of tokens being unlocked is greater than one.
According to a recent report by 6thManVentures, the team of token engineers deduced that “larger unlocks, those that increase circulating supply by greater than 1%, correlated to a noticeable, negative relationship: as unlock size increased, prices decreased.”
Based on the engineers’ deduction GAL and BIT token unlock events could negatively influence the two asset prices.
Report by 6thManVentures
In the case of DYDX and APT, upwards of 6.5 million and 4.5 million tokens will be unlocked respectively. These unlocks account for less than 1% of the token’s supply and are likely to have substantially lower impact on the token’s price and volatility.
DYDX has yielded over 5% gains for holders since Wednesday. If the asset’s price continues climbing until the unlock event on May 9, the unlock could turn out to be a sell-the-news event based on historical data.
GAL’s token unlock on March 30 turned out to be a sell-the-news event sending the asset’s price from $1.85 to $1.74. This represents a nearly 5% decline within hours of the token unlock.
Token unlocks could inject volatility into the crypto ecosystem during a week of macro importance. The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) on May 3, a key data release, the Nonfarm Payrolls is expected on Thursday, May 5.
The US Dollar Index and risk asset prices could witness a shift in response to the Nonfarm Payrolls data scheduled for release at 12:30 UTC on May 5.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AVAX price on trajectory to snowball 15% lower as pivotal level comes into view
Avalanche (AVAX) price is sliding again on Wednesday as big brother Bitcoin loses ground this time. The sell-off in Bitcoin weighs on all its siblings, cousins and nephews in the crypto and altcoin space.
SUI mainnet is live, token drops to all-time low of $1.15 in sell-the-news event
The team behind the SUI token announced the launch of the mainnet. The project’s mainnet launch turned into a sell-the-news event and SUI dropped to its all-time low of $1.15. Despite the token’s listing on one of the largest exchanges by trade volume, SUI price nosedived.
Polkadot is treading water and is about to sink another 10%
Polkadot (DOT) price is a bit of an outlier this Wednesday, while several other crypto and altcoins are showing a small turnaround with a bullish undertone. DOT is not showing any of that after bears breached the dams and flooded the area around $5.75. Price action quickly sank lower and is heading toward $5.30.
Polygon and Arbitrum lead cryptos in on-chain activity with spike in active addresses
Polygon and Arbitrum blockchains witnessed a spike in their on-chain activity, in terms of active addresses, compared to April 2023. The increase in active addresses was accompanied by a spike in ARB price over the past thirty days.
Bitcoin: Fed’s interest decision will be key to BTC directional bias
Bitcoin price shows no signs of bullish momentum as it hovers below a critical psychological level. This lack of buying pressure could be a result of exhaustion after BTC’s impressive rally in Q1 of 2023.