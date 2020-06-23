EOS tops China’s public blockchain evaluation index, EOS/USD consolidates below the $2.60–level

China’s Center for Information and Industry Development’s (CCID) latest rankings has EOS in the pole position.

Notably, Bitcoin didn’t even make the top 10.

The MACD in the daily chart shows that bullish market momentum is imminent.

China’s Center for Information and Industry Development (CCID) has recently published its 18th CCID Global Public Chain Technology Evaluation Index. The index evaluated and ranked 37 popular global cryptocurrencies using technical specifications. EOS topped the chart, with 156.1 points, followed by TRON with 138.43 points and Ether with 136.4 points. Interestingly, Bitcoin was ranked 12th, with 106.3 points.

The evaluation criteria included underlying technology, applicability, features, safety, performance, decentralization and creativity. While EOS scored 20.4 points in applicability and 24.7 in creativity, TRON managed scores of 28.4 and 15.5 in those categories. The fourth and fifth places in the index were secured by IOST and LSK, with 130.3 and 119.3 points, respectively. XRP is in 14th place, with just 105 points.

EOS/USD daily chart

EOS/USD bulls remained in control for the second straight day as the price rose from $2.591 to $2.595. The price is looking rise from the lower half to the upper half of the 20-day Bollinger Band. The signal line looks to crossover the MACD line to hint ay an upcoming reversal in bearish momentum. Finally, the Elliott Oscillator has had two consecutive green sessions, following a red session.

Support and Resistance

EOS/USD bulls must overcome resistance at SMA 50, $2.63, SMA 20 and $2.66 to continue their positive momentum. The price has good support at $2.57 and $2.50.

Key levels

EOS/USD Overview Today last price 2.5933 Today Daily Change 0.00200 Today Daily Change % 0.08 Today daily open 2.5913 Trends Daily SMA20 2.64054 Daily SMA50 2.62647 Daily SMA100 2.54842 Daily SMA200 2.99052 Levels Previous Daily High 2.61458 Previous Daily Low 2.5134 Previous Weekly High 2.6105 Previous Weekly Low 2.4208 Previous Monthly High 3.0136 Previous Monthly Low 2.2606 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2.57593 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2.55205 Daily Pivot Point S1 2.53161 Daily Pivot Point S2 2.47191 Daily Pivot Point S3 2.43043 Daily Pivot Point R1 2.63279 Daily Pivot Point R2 2.67427 Daily Pivot Point R3 2.73397



