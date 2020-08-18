EOS Technical Analysis: EOS/USD early breakout is now under consolidation

- EOS had a breakout before Bitcoin, following Ethereum’s initial rally.
- EOS is currently under consolidation after touching $3.95.
EOS had a massive breakout on August 15 going from $3.26 to $3.85 and getting continuation the next day towards $4. EOS has been under consolidation for the past two days even though Bitcoin just had its initial breakout above $12,000.
EOS/USD daily chart
Obviously, the MACD is heavily bullish just like the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA. EOS is now seeing a pullback towards $3.6 but the price still has a lot of room until the first EMA. EOS is still, however, far away from its 2020-high at $5.48.
The next resistance level was already hit at $3.88. The next one was established on February 23 at $4.41. Of course, the psychological level at $5 will also be a resistance point towards the 2020-high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
