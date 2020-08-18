EOS Technical Analysis: EOS/USD early breakout is now under consolidation

EOS had a breakout before Bitcoin, following Ethereum’s initial rally.

EOS is currently under consolidation after touching $3.95.

EOS had a massive breakout on August 15 going from $3.26 to $3.85 and getting continuation the next day towards $4. EOS has been under consolidation for the past two days even though Bitcoin just had its initial breakout above $12,000.

EOS/USD daily chart

Obviously, the MACD is heavily bullish just like the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA. EOS is now seeing a pullback towards $3.6 but the price still has a lot of room until the first EMA. EOS is still, however, far away from its 2020-high at $5.48.

The next resistance level was already hit at $3.88. The next one was established on February 23 at $4.41. Of course, the psychological level at $5 will also be a resistance point towards the 2020-high.