EOS technical analysis: EOS/USD charts a bearish day after three straight bullish days

EOS/USD fell from $3.88 to $3.75 this Tuesday.

Moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows increasing bullish momentum.

EOS/USD daily chart

EOS/USD is currently trending in a flag formation and has gone down from $3.88 to $3.75 this Tuesday. While the price is trending above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) but has found resistance at the SMA 50 curve. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows increasing bullish momentum.

EOS/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour market has earlier had a bearish breakout from a triangle formation, but it is consolidating once again. The second last session fell below the SMA 20 curve and is trending above the SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator has fallen from the overbought zone to 57.57.

EOS/USD hourly chart

The EOS/USD hourly chart fell below the 20-day Bollinger band but has since re-entered it. The price is trending below the SMA 20 curve and the Elliott oscillator has had three straight bullish sessions.

Key Levels

EOS/USD Overview Today last price 3.7501 Today Daily Change -0.12960 Today Daily Change % -3.34 Today daily open 3.8797 Trends Daily SMA20 3.46138 Daily SMA50 3.85363 Daily SMA100 4.91626 Daily SMA200 4.94704 Levels Previous Daily High 3.9668 Previous Daily Low 3.6232 Previous Weekly High 3.4654 Previous Weekly Low 3.1068 Previous Monthly High 4.5778 Previous Monthly Low 3.06 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3.83554 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3.75445 Daily Pivot Point S1 3.67966 Daily Pivot Point S2 3.47963 Daily Pivot Point S3 3.33606 Daily Pivot Point R1 4.02327 Daily Pivot Point R2 4.16684 Daily Pivot Point R3 4.36687



