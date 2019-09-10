Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

EOS technical analysis: EOS/USD charts a bearish day after three straight bullish days

Cryptos |
  • EOS/USD fell from $3.88 to $3.75 this Tuesday.
  • Moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows increasing bullish momentum.

EOS/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

EOS/USD is currently trending in a flag formation and has gone down from $3.88 to $3.75 this Tuesday. While the price is trending above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) but has found resistance at the SMA 50 curve. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows increasing bullish momentum.

EOS/USD 4-hour chart

fxsoriginal

The 4-hour market has earlier had a bearish breakout from a triangle formation, but it is consolidating once again. The second last session fell below the SMA 20 curve and is trending above the SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator has fallen from the overbought zone to 57.57.

EOS/USD hourly chart

fxsoriginal

The EOS/USD hourly chart fell below the 20-day Bollinger band but has since re-entered it. The price is trending below the SMA 20 curve and the Elliott oscillator has had three straight bullish sessions.

Key Levels

EOS/USD

Overview
Today last price 3.7501
Today Daily Change -0.12960
Today Daily Change % -3.34
Today daily open 3.8797
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3.46138
Daily SMA50 3.85363
Daily SMA100 4.91626
Daily SMA200 4.94704
Levels
Previous Daily High 3.9668
Previous Daily Low 3.6232
Previous Weekly High 3.4654
Previous Weekly Low 3.1068
Previous Monthly High 4.5778
Previous Monthly Low 3.06
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3.83554
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3.75445
Daily Pivot Point S1 3.67966
Daily Pivot Point S2 3.47963
Daily Pivot Point S3 3.33606
Daily Pivot Point R1 4.02327
Daily Pivot Point R2 4.16684
Daily Pivot Point R3 4.36687

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD stays unchanged amid low trading activity  - Bitcoin confluence

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD stays unchanged amid low trading activity  - Bitcoin confluence

Bitcoin (BTC) has been range-bound with bearish bias after Monday sell-off from the upper boundary of the recent consolidation channel. The first digital asset dropped to $10,191 during Asian hours  but managed to recover above $10,200 ahead of European opening.

More Bitcoin News

TRON market update: TRX/USD gets ready for $0.0160

TRON market update: TRX/USD gets ready for $0.0160

TRON (TRX) catapulted to the 13th position in the global cryptocurrency rating. The coin has gained nearly 3.5% of its value in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0158, off the recent low of $0.0139 reached on September 6. 

More Tron News

Stellar market update: XLM/USD hovers under $0.06

Stellar market update: XLM/USD hovers under $0.06

Stellar (XLM), the 12th largest digital asset in the global cryptocurrency market rating with a total value of $1.18 billion, has lost 1.2% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0608. XLM/USD has recovered from the recent low of $0.0577 (September 6) and entered a consolidation phase on approach to $0.06

More Stellar Lumens News

Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD retreats from intraday high; retains bullish bias

Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD retreats from intraday high; retains bullish bias

Litecoin jumped to $73.23 during early Asian hours only to retreat to $71.04 by the time of writing. The fifth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.5 has gained nearly 4% in recent 24 hours.

More Litecoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind

Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location