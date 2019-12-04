The four-hour EOS/USD chart has dropped below the 20-day Bollinger Band.

The hourly EOS/USD chart has found resistance at the red Ichimoku cloud.

EOS/USD daily chart

EOS/USD has dropped from $2.71 to $2.62 in the early hours of Wednesday and is floating below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sustained, albeit decreasing, bearish momentum.

EOS/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour EOS/USD chart has dropped below the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that the price is undervalued. In the process, EOS/USD broke below the support provided by the SMA 50 curve. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 37.50.

EOS/USD hourly chart

The hourly EOS/USD is trending in a downward channel formation and has found intraday support at the $2.61 line. The hourly chart had earlier attempted to break past resistance at the red Ichimoku cloud before dropping from $2.71 to $2.64 in just one hour.

Key Levels

EOS/USD Overview Today last price 2.6173 Today Daily Change -0.09540 Today Daily Change % -3.52 Today daily open 2.7127 Trends Daily SMA20 2.89142 Daily SMA50 3.09422 Daily SMA100 3.2373 Daily SMA200 4.34248 Levels Previous Daily High 2.7561 Previous Daily Low 2.66472 Previous Weekly High 2.8477 Previous Weekly Low 2.3548 Previous Monthly High 3.69 Previous Monthly Low 2.3548 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2.72119 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2.69963 Daily Pivot Point S1 2.66625 Daily Pivot Point S2 2.6198 Daily Pivot Point S3 2.57487 Daily Pivot Point R1 2.75763 Daily Pivot Point R2 2.80255 Daily Pivot Point R3 2.849



