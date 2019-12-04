  • The four-hour EOS/USD chart has dropped below the 20-day Bollinger Band.
  • The hourly EOS/USD chart has found resistance at the red Ichimoku cloud.

EOS/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

EOS/USD has dropped from $2.71 to $2.62 in the early hours of Wednesday and is floating below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sustained, albeit decreasing, bearish momentum.

EOS/USD four-hour chart

fxsoriginal

The four-hour EOS/USD chart has dropped below the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that the price is undervalued. In the process, EOS/USD broke below the support provided by the SMA 50 curve. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 37.50.

EOS/USD hourly chart

fxsoriginal

The hourly EOS/USD is trending in a downward channel formation and has found intraday support at the $2.61 line. The hourly chart had earlier attempted to break past resistance at the red Ichimoku cloud before dropping from $2.71 to $2.64 in just one hour.

Key Levels

EOS/USD

Overview
Today last price 2.6173
Today Daily Change -0.09540
Today Daily Change % -3.52
Today daily open 2.7127
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2.89142
Daily SMA50 3.09422
Daily SMA100 3.2373
Daily SMA200 4.34248
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2.7561
Previous Daily Low 2.66472
Previous Weekly High 2.8477
Previous Weekly Low 2.3548
Previous Monthly High 3.69
Previous Monthly Low 2.3548
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2.72119
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2.69963
Daily Pivot Point S1 2.66625
Daily Pivot Point S2 2.6198
Daily Pivot Point S3 2.57487
Daily Pivot Point R1 2.75763
Daily Pivot Point R2 2.80255
Daily Pivot Point R3 2.849

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin price prediction: Complete absence of strong support levels could lead to the price plummeting below $7,000

Bitcoin price prediction: Complete absence of strong support levels could lead to the price plummeting below $7,000

The price of BTC/USD has dropped from $7300.95 to $7,170.75 in the early hours of Wednesday. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of any healthy support levels, indicating that the price may drop even further.

More Bitcoin News

Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD manages to hold the 0.22 level

Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD manages to hold the 0.22 level

Ripple is still recovering from the massive price fall on the higher timeframes. The bulls heavily defended the 0.20 level and now the price has managed to settle at 0.22. The daily candles are still looking bearish but on the hourly chart, the price has ...

More Ripple News

EOS/USD intense pressure on vital support could refresh $2.4

EOS/USD intense pressure on vital support could refresh $2.4

EOS is has broken below the shallow but steadily upward sloping trendline on Wednesday. The Asia session is characterized by a growing selling influence. EOS is among the extremely battered ...

More EOS News

BCH/USD bearish flag pattern break threatens return to $190

BCH/USD bearish flag pattern break threatens return to $190

The cryptocurrency space is forced to deal with acute selling pressure mid-through the week’s trading. The declines' streak has not slowed down since Friday last week. For instance, Bitcoin Cash revisited $210 support from highs around $228.

More Bitcoin Cash News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market

Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location