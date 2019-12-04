- The four-hour EOS/USD chart has dropped below the 20-day Bollinger Band.
- The hourly EOS/USD chart has found resistance at the red Ichimoku cloud.
EOS/USD daily chart
EOS/USD has dropped from $2.71 to $2.62 in the early hours of Wednesday and is floating below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sustained, albeit decreasing, bearish momentum.
EOS/USD four-hour chart
The four-hour EOS/USD chart has dropped below the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that the price is undervalued. In the process, EOS/USD broke below the support provided by the SMA 50 curve. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 37.50.
EOS/USD hourly chart
The hourly EOS/USD is trending in a downward channel formation and has found intraday support at the $2.61 line. The hourly chart had earlier attempted to break past resistance at the red Ichimoku cloud before dropping from $2.71 to $2.64 in just one hour.
Key Levels
EOS/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2.6173
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09540
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.52
|Today daily open
|2.7127
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2.89142
|Daily SMA50
|3.09422
|Daily SMA100
|3.2373
|Daily SMA200
|4.34248
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2.7561
|Previous Daily Low
|2.66472
|Previous Weekly High
|2.8477
|Previous Weekly Low
|2.3548
|Previous Monthly High
|3.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|2.3548
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2.72119
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2.69963
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2.66625
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2.6198
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2.57487
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2.75763
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2.80255
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2.849
