Enjin Coin Price Prediction: ENJ loses critical support and could fall deeper

- Enjin Coin price suffered a breakdown from a head-and-shoulders pattern.
- The digital asset lost a critical support level, adding credence to the bearish outlook.
- The cryptocurrency market is under significant consolidation.
The entire cryptocurrency market suffered a deep correction, losing $310 billion in market capitalization over the past three days. The momentum has clearly shifted in favor of the bears, and ENJ is on the verge of another leg down.
Enjin Coin price could be in big trouble
On the 1-hour chart, ENJ had a breakdown from a head-and-shoulders pattern formed in the past 48 hours. The neckline support was formed at $2.33, and the digital asset is trading at $2.26 at the time of writing.
ENJ/USD 1-hour chart
The price target of this breakdown is a low of $1.91. Additionally, the number of whales holding between 1,000,000 and 10,000,000 has sharply dropped from 62 to 57 in the last three days, indicating that large holders are profit-taking and do not believe ENJ will bounce back up.
ENJ Supply Distribution
On the daily chart, ENJ bulls have managed to keep the digital asset above a crucial support trend line that coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. A bounce from this point could quickly drive Enjin Coin price toward the 61.8% level at $2.6.
ENJ/USD daily chart
There is not a lot of resistance ahead if ENH bulls can defend this key level. A breakout above $2.6 could even push ENJ to $3.2.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
