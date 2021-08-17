- Elrond price secures support at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), keeping the multi-week rally intact.
- EGLD intra-day charts showing a bearish momentum divergence as Elrond price strikes a new high.
- Four consecutive positive weeks marks the first time since the final leg of the 2021 advance in early April.
Elrond price has gained 118.48% since July 21, listing it as one of the better performing cryptocurrencies since the rally began. In the process, EGLD shredded the resistance at $113.09, overcame the 200-day SMA and tagged the 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels at $128.21 and $151.70, respectively. Moving forward, the presence of a bearish momentum divergence on various timeframes suggests that any upward resolution from the recent price compression may be temporary.
Elrond price proves that a bull market waits for no one
At the end of June, Elrond price discovered support at the topside trend line running from the July 2019 high through the August 2020 high on a weekly closing basis. It has since recorded five positive weekly closes out of the last seven weeks. The relative strength was evident in July as EGLD did not come close to printing a new correction low like many of the cryptocurrencies.
The power of Elrond price has carried the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) into an overbought reading, while the intraday RSI versions are showing a bearish momentum divergence, meaning that the RSI is not confirming the EGLD price highs. The appearance of the bearish divergence is a point of concern in the short term and may interrupt today’s developing breakout from a tight price range.
EGLD/USD 9-hour chart
A bearish momentum divergence does not signify that a large correction is near but that the momentum behind a move is waning, making fresh highs a challenge. Elrond price could shake off the divergence and march higher. Still, if it enters a consolidation, it is likely to be shallow, meeting formidable support at the union of the 38.2% retracement level at $128.21 with the 200-day SMA at $126.30, equalling a 14% pullback from the current EGLD price.
If Elrond price does log a daily close below the 200-day SMA, it will not find support until the July 5 high of $113.09 or the 50-day SMA at $97.65. In either of the two scenarios, the EGLD price structure will become more complicated, exposing the digital token to various outcomes, including a test of the July low of $64.12.
EGLD/USD daily chart
Today, Elrond price appears to be trying to rediscover the previous momentum, which could void the bearish momentum divergence if sustained in the coming days. Identifiable EGLD targets include the 61.8% retracement at $175.20, but more likely is the confluence of the May 6 high of $207.23 with the 78.6% retracement at $208.64, yielding a 39% gain from the current price.
The RSI on the intra-day charts suggests that Elrond price will proceed with a consolidation or correction, albeit shallow. However, despite the technical warning signs, the magnitude of today’s advance seems to contradict a short-term bearish narrative and projects that EGLD is primed to pursue higher prices. Hence, the next couple of days are crucial.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Solana is mooning, and all coins within SOL ecosystem follow the leader
Solana leads altcoins in the SOL ecosystem toward a price rally. Solana's latest spike in investor confidence comes from the network's fast transaction processing and scaling potential. Heightened institutional interest builds up in Solana, contributing to the altcoin's gains.
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon needs to correct before shooting 70% higher
Although Polygon (MATIC) made a new high yesterday for this summer, it does not tell a compelling story for the days to come. Price got rejected at $1.57 and is forming a double top with the high on June 17.
VeChain Price Prediction: VET might retrace 18% before establishing new uptrend
VeChain price is hovering just below a crucial resistance level after its recent run-up. Due to the lethargic nature of the cryptocurrency market, VET might retrace before heading on a new uptrend.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets weigh new leg-up or deep correction
Bitcoin price is hovering above a crucial demand barrier, which could propel it higher, but investors need to watch for a spike in selling pressure that pierces the said support zone, leading to a break below it.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.