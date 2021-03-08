Elrond price must reclaim critical support point for a 50% move to the upside

- Elrond price is contained inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart.
- The digital asset is on the verge of a colossal 50% move within the next 24 hours.
- A key indicator has presented a strong sell signal in favor of the bears.
Elrond has been trading inside a tightening range for the past three weeks and is poised for a massive breakout or breakdown within the next 24 hours.
Elrond price must climb above key level to see a 50% breakout
On the 12-hour chart, Elrond is right at the end of a symmetrical triangle pattern. There is a key resistance trendline formed at $150. A breakout above this point should drive Elrond to new all-time highs at $225.
EGLD/USD 12-hour chart
The pattern is on the brink of a breakout or breakdown. The entire cryptocurrency market is bullish, which should help EGLD buyers push the digital asset above the critical point.
EGLD/USD daily chart
However, on the daily chart, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal giving power to the bears. A breakdown below the lower boundary of the symmetrical triangle pattern will drive Elrond price down by 50%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
