Elrond Price Prediction: EGLD aims for a 30% rebound amind market’s recovery

- Elrond price is contained inside a parallel channel on the 4-hour chart.
- The cryptocurrency market has experienced a significant rebound in the past 24 hours.
- The digital asset faces only one critical resistance level before a 30% breakout.
The cryptocurrency market had a significant recovery in the past 24 hours gaining $150 billion in market capitalization. Elrond price climbed from a low of $120 up to a current price of $138 and aims for more in the short-term.
Only this key level separates Elrond price from hitting $200 again
On the 4-hour chart, Elrond has established a parallel channel that favors the bulls as they have confirmed an uptrend. The key resistance trendline is established at $150 but EGLD also needs to see a candlestick close above the 100-SMA at $137.
EGLD/USD 4-hour chart
A breakout above the critical resistance point of $150 should push Elrond price towards $170 initially, but up to $200 in the longer-term as there isn’t a lot of resistance to the upside.
On the other hand, a candlestick close below the 100-SMA would be a bearish sign in the short-term which could drive Elrond price down to the middle of the channel at $126, coinciding with the 50-SMA. Losing this support level would push EGLD down to $100.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
