Elon Musk gives Dogecoin another life but DOGE is bent on triggering a 50% crash

- Dogecoin price is at an inflection point at $0.16 and a nudge could trigger a catastrophic correction.
- Although Elon Musk’s tweet alleviated the short-term bearish outlook, a steep sell-off to $0.086 seems likely.
- A break above the $0.215 hurdle will invalidate the bearish thesis for DOGE.
Dogecoin price is hovering around a crucial support floor that will make or break the meme coin’s future. If price pierces below this level it could trigger a massive downtrend. There is a small chance buyers might sidestep this bearish fate if they can push DOGE to produce a higher high and flip the narrative to bullish.
Dogecoin price at crossroads
Dogecoin price is at a crucial point in its journey and the decision it takes now will determine where the coin is heading in the near future. The result could be an eye-popping 50% correction or a bullish outlook.
As explained, the $0.16 support level is vital to DOGE since it prevented the crash not once but four times over the past eight months. As the Dogecoin price retests this level again, investors need to exercise caution because penetration could trigger a 50% correction to $0.078.
The 2021 volume profile for DOGE shows that there is a gaping hole or gap that extends from $0.16 to $0.086 and $0.078. The point of control (POC) is present at $0.052, is a place where Dogecoin traded volume was the highest.
Hence, the forecast for the meme coin is not just supported by the volume profile but also from a technical point of view.
Elon Musk’s tweet on December 14, caused a sudden uptick in buying pressure, resulting in a 40% upswing at one point. While this upthrust in DOGE price prevented the collapse for a brief period, the bulls failed to sustain it. As a result, Dogecoin retraced and is currently trading close to $0.16.
Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021
A daily close below $0.16 will confirm the start of a bearish regime and lead to a crash to $0.12. A failure to hold above this barrier will knock DOGE down to $0.085 or $0.078, representing a 50% sell-off.
DOGE/USDT 1-day chart
On-chain metrics paint a similar picture
IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model also shows that the support level thins down up to $0.074, which is considerably lower than the target predicted from a technical perspective.
Here, nearly 291,000 addresses that purchased roughly 2.51 billion DOGE are “In the Money” and are likely to accumulate more if the price reaches that level, by absorbing the incoming selling pressure, in an attempt to defend it.
Although unlikely, if the demand area mentioned above fails, Dogecoin price will retest the meaningful support level at $0.025, where roughly 470,000 addresses purchased 11.83 billion DOGE.
DOGE GIOM
Further supporting the bearish thesis is the reduced on-chain volume on the Dogecoin blockchain. From 33.7 billion DOGE on April 20, the 30-day average on-chain volume has dried up to 2.46 billion DOGE as of December 17.
This 92.7% decline paints a picture of the waning interest in the original meme coin. Perhaps, the eruption of meme coins like Shiba Inu, Solana Doge, Swole Doge, etc., is one of the main reasons for this dramatic downtick.
Either way, the lack of on-chain interest suggests that a potential surge in Dogecoin price that prevents it from collapsing is unlikely.
DOGE on-chain volume
On the contrary, if the Dogecoin price manages to bounce off the $0.16 support floor, there is a chance for DOGE to sidestep this massively bearish outlook. To successfully invalidate the pessimistic outlook, buyers need to propel the Dogecoin price to produce a swing high above $0.215. This move will set up a higher high, indicating a potential shift in trend favoring bulls.
However, it is better to wait for a secondary confirmation, which will arrive after DOGE flips the $0.30 barrier into a support floor. In this situation, the Dogecoin price could continue heading higher and retest the $0.45 hurdle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Solana price prepares for an 18% upswing as SOL approaches launching pad
Solana price is preparing for a quick reversal as it approaches the 4-hour demand zone, ranging from $157 to $166. A bounce from this area will lead to a retest of $188 and, in a bullish case, $200. If SOL produces a 4-hour swing low below $153, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Axie Infinity price to provide a buying opportunity before AXS rallies 40%
Axie Infinity price is traversing a falling wedge pattern that suggests an 18% uptrend to $111.41 is likely upon breakout. In some cases, AXS could provide a buying opportunity at $79 before it triggers a run-up to $111.41.
Yearn Finance hits overbought conditions with YFI at risk of a 20% correction
Yearn Finance price posts a spectacular 103% gain in just five trading days. Oscillators values indicate significant overbought levels have been reached. Technical breakout within the Ichimoku system could push YFI higher before any selling pressure occurs.
Decentraland develops massive bearish signal that could push MANA to $1
Decentraland price, the broader metaverse and gaming token space continue to face considerable weakness after speculator runs in late 2021. MANA, in particular, has developed a potentially devastating short setup on its $0.10/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart.
BTC to provide the biggest buying opportunity before $100,000
Bitcoin price has been hanging around the $50,000 psychological level for quite some time. A breakdown of one crucial support barrier is likely to trigger a steep crash for BTC. On-chain metrics are also suggesting that long-term holders are booking profits, anticipating a nosedive.