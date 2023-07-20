El Salvador’s Bitcoin bet pays off as bonds surge 62% alongside BTC rally

- El Salvador’s junk-rated bonds have skyrocketed with Bitcoin’s price rally in 2023 after Fitch predicted a debt default in January.
- The value of El Salvador’s bonds is up 62% in the past six months.
- El Salvador’s bonds outperformed the Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt, as part of a market-wide trend seen in junk-rated bonds in 2023.
El Salvador, the Central American nation that took a big bet on Bitcoin and the island country, is now enjoying 60% returns in 2023, alongside the BTC price rally. Since President Nayib Bukele declared Bitcoin a legal tender, the prospects of a financing deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dwindled.
Top international credit rating agencies like Moody’s and Fitch downgraded El Salvador’s debt rating in 2022. According to a recent Reuters report, El Salvador’s international bond rally is far from over.
Also read: Bitcoin spot ETF approval by SEC is a potential game changer for BTC price
El Salvador bonds take a 180-degree turn from the summer of 2022
Based on data from Factset, El Salvador’s international bonds have outperformed the Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY), one of the largest holders of the country's debt. In mid-2021, the island nation declared Bitcoin as a legal tender, since then there have been frictions with the IMF and credit rating agencies, downgrading El Salvador’s debt rating.
Moody’s predicted that El Salvador would default on its debt in January 2023, yet, at the time of writing, the country’s bonds have rallied upwards of 60% alongside BTC price gain this year. As of April, the island nation holds 2546 BTC, according to a Bloomberg report, and these assets were acquired at $108.2 million.
Aaron Stern, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Converium Capital, holds Salvadoran bonds since 2022. Stern said,
In the summer of 2022, El Salvador bond prices were divorced from fundamentals. The market was concerned about the administration's willingness to pay.
The country’s debt payback schedule looks light until January 2025, as seen below:
El Salvador’s debt payback schedule
Based on data from an American-British data intelligence firm, Salvadoran dollar bonds currently yield between 14% and 18%. These are the best-performing among sovereign bonds in the first half of the year, with total returns near 60%.
After noting the recent rally, Reuters believes it is not time to cash out yet. Nathalie Marshik, managing director for Latin America fixed income at BNP Paribas, believes El Salvador is uniquely positioned as one of the highest yielding 'performing' distressed credits.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
El Salvador’s Bitcoin bet pays off as bonds surge 62% alongside BTC rally
El Salvador’s junk-rated bonds have skyrocketed with Bitcoin’s price rally in 2023 after Fitch predicted a debt default in January. The value of El Salvador’s bonds is up 62% in the past six months.
Chainlink price rallies 22%, liquidating more than $2.54 million in short positions
Chainlink price is the first DeFi coin to pump after The Compound platform’s COMP token. As mentioned in a previous publication, more cryptocurrencies in this sector are going to follow as profits from different tokens change paths.
What can crypto traders expect from Fed’s interest-rate decision?
Bitcoin price has recently lacked direction, leaving traders guessing its next move. With the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision scheduled to take place on July 26, volatility could make a comeback.
Bitcoin spot ETF approval by SEC is a potential game changer for BTC price
A Bitcoin spot ETF could more than double the nearly $28.8 billion assets under management held in Bitcoin funds in the US. Demand for a spot Bitcoin ETF is likely to come from investment advisors, banks and brokerages that own BTC futures ETFs.
Bitcoin: Can XRP’s win take BTC to $40,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price got a respite from sideways trading after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit reached a conclusion, for now. The announcement caused Ripple (XRP) price to double in a few hours, causing other altcoins to also rally from the hype.