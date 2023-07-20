- A Bitcoin spot ETF could more than double the nearly $28.8 billion assets under management held in Bitcoin funds in the US.
- Demand for a spot Bitcoin ETF is likely to come from investment advisors, banks and brokerages that own BTC futures ETFs.
- Analysts at asset manager NYDIG predict BTC price could approach $50,000 for the first $25 billion inflow to spot ETFs.
The US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) will start reviewing Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) applications this week. As the clock is ticking for the approval or rejection of six applications, among them those from BlackRock and Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trusts, analysts at asset management firm NYDIG say that the approval of a Bitcoin ETF would sharply increase capital inflows and potentially drive Bitcoin’s price closer to $50,000.
There is no guarantee that the US financial regulator will approve a Bitcoin ETF, but the fact that industry giants have filed applications fueled speculation that an approval is likely.
Related news:
- MicroStrategy scoops up $347 million in BTC amidst spot Bitcoin ETF gold rush
- Bitcoin ETF close to reality after Coinbase and CBOE's SSA agreement
- Europe wins spot Bitcoin ETF race, set to launch this month while US struggles with SEC's qualms
Bitcoin spot ETF approval could usher massive capital inflows
According to analysts at NYDIG, a New York-based investment management firm, a spot Bitcoin ETF approval could open gates to $30 billion in capital inflow to BTC. A significant amount of investment has already been made in existing structures including trusts, such as the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), futures-based ETFs in the US, spot-based ETFs outside of the US, and private funds, the analysts said.
These investment products have around $28.8 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM), a figure that is likely to increase sharply if concerns surrounding exchange-traded products are alleviated by the network effect of BlackRock and traditional finance giants.
More specifically, NYDIG analysts estimate that the BTC spot ETF is likely to see an incremental demand of $30 billion, drawing parallels between Bitcoin and gold. Since the cryptocurrency has been labeled as digital gold in the past, the comparison sheds light on where the demand for BTC spot ETFs is expected to come from.
Banks, brokerages likely to drive demand
Comparing investor types across the board, NYDIG researchers identified that demand for a spot bitcoin ETF might come from investment advisors that are currently investing in BTC futures ETF.
Banks and brokerage firms are likely to see this as a bigger opportunity, and institutions could overcome their hurdle of holding spot BTC through the launch of the product. This move could bring Bitcoin to more client portfolios.
The incremental demand from clients could directly influence the market capitalization and price of Bitcoin with a multiplier of 10x, NYDIG said.
Every $1 of AUM could drive up Bitcoin’s market capitalization by $10
Without discounting different scenarios, researchers came up with a 10x multiplier to simplify the expected impact on Bitcoin price. Every $1 added to AUM has the potential to add $10 to the asset’s market capitalization.
To put this into perspective, consider Bitcoin price sensitivity as shown below:
Bitcoin price sensitivity to ETF fund flows
According to the chart, and taking into account Bitcoin’s current price of around $30,500, the addition of a $25 billion capital inflow to AUM could push BTC price to more than $43,000, closer to $50,000. There is a game changing potential for Bitcoin price to rally in response to adoption of spot ETF products by institutional clients.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Optimism price failing to breach key barrier still proves to be profitable for 38k OP holders
Optimism price trading at $1.567 at the time of writing has risen by almost 10% in the last 24 hours. The altcoin even tested the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) during the intra-day high marked at $1.661.
XLM price shoots up by 20% owing to residue bullishness from Ripple vs. SEC lawsuit
XLM price has seen another 20% rise over the past 24 hours, bringing the trading price to $0.155 at the time of writing. The rally helped in recovering the corrections the altcoin faced over the past week.
Questions on the odds of Spot ETF approvals arise as Nasdaq goes cold turkey on crypto custody plans
Spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) have been a popular talk in the crypto sphere for the past two months, with key institutional players filing applications for consideration by the US SEC.
EIP-4844 catalyzes ARB, SNX, OP, and VELO as Layer-2 season proliferates
EIP-4844 defines an improvement proposal for the Ethereum network, an upgrade that comes with reduced gas fees. Notably, gas fees, and therefore transaction cost, has been a long-standing concern for the Ethereum network.
Bitcoin: Can XRP’s win take BTC to $40,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price got a respite from sideways trading after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit reached a conclusion, for now. The announcement caused Ripple (XRP) price to double in a few hours, causing other altcoins to also rally from the hype.