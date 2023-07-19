Ethereum competitor Solana introduces new compiler to attract developers from ETH ecosystem

- Solana labs introduced a new compiler Solang that aids Ethereum ecosystem’s developers in transitioning to the SOL ecosystem.
- The Ethereum competitor has unveiled a tool that assists developers familiar with ETH smart contract development to get started on Solana.
- Solana price is $27.88 on Binance at the time of writing, the new development could catalyze SOL price recovery.
Solana labs announced the launch of its new compiler, Solang. The developers behind the project are keen on attracting developers from the Ethereum ecosystem. The introduction of Solang could catalyze SOL price recovery.
Also read: Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton says SEC vs. Ripple ruling unlikely to be overturned
Solana Labs unveils Solang to attract ETH developers
Developers of the Ethereum alternative blockchain Solana are keen on attracting developers from the ETH ecosystem. Solana labs introduced a new compiler, Solang, that makes it easier for Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) developers familiar with smart contract development in Solidity, to get onboarded to the new blockchain.
The new tool enables developers to delve into and write applications on the Solana blockchain. Solana’s release is a response to the rising competition between protocols like Neon EVM that introduced a similar tool to enhance compatibility between Solana and Ethereum ecosystems.
Solang is compatible with Solidity version 0.8 and grants the EVM framework access to the network’s core features. Initially Solana Labs development was centered around Rust or C for scripting smart contracts.
1/ Introducing Solang: Building on Solana with Solidity— Solana (@solana) July 19, 2023
Today, @solanalabs announces Solang, a compiler enabling developers to write smart contracts on Solana in Solidity, the primary programming language of Ethereum.https://t.co/X703sAMJBC
Learn more
Solana price is $27.88 at the time of writing, on Binance. The launch of Solang is expected to act as a bullish catalyst for SOL price recovery in the long term.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin whales pour $55 million in LTC accumulation less than 15 days from the halving
Litecoin is inching closer to its highly anticipated halving event. According to the Nicehash countdown timer, LTC’s block reward halving is less than 15 days away. Halving is typically considered a bullish event for the altcoin.
Ethereum founder Vitalik unveils account abstraction that could onboard billions of users
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin explained key innovations that could tackle the challenges facing the ETH blockchain. Account abstraction is one such catalyst that could entice a billion users to Ethereum.
Can PEPE price make a 10% comeback amid crypto market uncertainty?
PEPE price has been on a downtrend for nearly four days. Currently, the meme coin is on stable grounds and anticipates a bounce that could extend to key hurdles.
Bitcoin price stays above $30,000; Cathie Wood assures increased confidence in BTC
Cathie Wood has reiterated support for Bitcoin, saying confidence in the flagship asset has increased. She calls Bitcoin an insurance policy basing her argument on the March bank collapses.
Bitcoin: Can XRP’s win take BTC to $40,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price got a respite from sideways trading after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit reached a conclusion, for now. The announcement caused Ripple (XRP) price to double in a few hours, causing other altcoins to also rally from the hype.