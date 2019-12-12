ECB’s Christine Lagarde speaking on digital currencies, says will accelerate efforts of task force that studies digital currency

The European Central Bank President was recently speaking on digital currency when questioned at ECB press conference.

The European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde was speaking at the ECB’s monthly monetary policy decision, within the press conference, when questioned on digital currencies.

She said that the central bank will accelerate its efforts of a task force that studies digital currency./ Adding, personal conviction is that the ECB should be ahead of the curve with digital currency. Lastly, noting there is clearly a demand out there that we have to respond to.