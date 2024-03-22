DYDX is integrating Slinky in the process of building its own application chain.

DYDX has seen a nearly 5% decline in the Total Value of assets Locked on its Layer 1 blockchain this week.

The price of the native token of DYDX exchange is down nearly 5% since March 19 token unlock.

DYDX, a decentralized exchange’s native token, experienced a 5% price decline in response to the recent unlock event on Tuesday. The Layer 1 blockchain has seen the Total Value of assets Locked (TVL) drop by nearly 5% on a weekly timeframe.

Founder Antonio Juliano announced late Thursday, a technical integration that could boost the DYDX ecosystem’s utility and demand, likely fueling a recovery of the price of its token too.

DYDX suffers from declining TVL

DYDX chain’s TVL – the value of all crypto assets locked in a chain – is at $384.45 million, down 5% compared with a week earlier. The TVL is a key metric since it gives an overview of an asset’s relevance and demand among market participants.

dYdX TVL. Source: DappRadar

Antonio Juliano, the founder of the Layer 1 blockchain, announced late Thursday on his official X account that DYDX is integrating a Cosmos-based Oracle called Slinky, a system that connects off-chain data to the blockchain

dYdX is currently integrating Slinky



Live soon https://t.co/o9eJtOeqoe — Antonio | dYdX (@AntonioMJuliano) March 21, 2024

The integration of a Cosmos-based Oracle could boost the utility and effectiveness of the DYDX chain.

DYDX price hit by recent unlock

DYDX tokens worth nearly $7 million were unlocked on Tuesday, representing nearly 1% of the asset’s circulating supply, according to data from Tokenunlocks. The token’s price dropped nearly 13% intraday in response to the unlock. Since then, DYDX price recovered and climbed to $3.292, nearly erasing the recent losses.

The recent technical upgrade to the Layer 1 blockchain and subsequent demand from traders could catalyze gains for DYDX.

However, any recovery is subject to the demand for the Layer 1 token, buying pressure on crypto exchanges, and the smooth integration of ongoing technical upgrades.