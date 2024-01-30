Can DYDX price overcome two critical hurdles and rally 25%?

- DYDX price approaches the $2.84 resistance, hoping for a breakout.
- A successful flip into a support floor could trigger a 25% rally to $3.60.
- A daily candlestick close below $2.58 will invalidate the bullish thesis for DYDX.
DYDX price is making another comeback that could lead to handsome gains if it is successful. Investors need to watch out for the 12-hour momentum indicators, which clearly signal an imminent explosive upward move for the altcoin.
Read more: DYDX Price Forecast: dYdX holders likely to witness 20% gains
DYDX price edges closer to breakout
DYDX price created a range, extending from $2.84 to $4.36, as it shed 35% of its value between November 15 and 21. The range low at $2.84 played a key role in supporting the price action up to January 3. But a sudden selling pressure spike back then pushed the altcoin to breach the support floor and flip it into a resistance level.
Since then, DYDX price has been hovering below it for nearly a month, with one failed attempt at a breakout.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has cleared the 50 mean level and is now waiting on the Awesome Oscillator (AO) to do the same. A successful flip of the AO above its mean level will confirm the start of a bull rally.
Often, the 12-hour time frame is regarded as key by day traders, and they take lower time frame actions based on the signals spotted here. As an example, investors can take a look at the AO flipping above the zero line and its effect on the DYDX price.
On December 22, DYDX price rallied 10% as the AO flipped above the zero line. Similarly, a 13.5% move was spotted between January 14 and 18 as the momentum indicator climbed above the baseline.
Hence, a similar breakout, if accompanied by a flip of the $2.84 level into a support floor, will add wings to the rally. This move could potentially trigger an extension of the upswing to the aforementioned range’s midpoint at $3.60. However, this upswing needs to overcome the declining resistance level that connects the November 25 and December 27 swing highs.
In total, this move would constitute a 25% gain from the $2.84 level.
DYDX/USDT 12-hour chart
On the other hand, if DYDX price fails to overcome the $2.84 hurdle and instead gets rejected, investors should expect a retest of the $2.58 support floor. A daily candlestick close below this level will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Such a development could see DYDX price trigger an 18% correction to the next key foothold at $2.13, especially if the selling pressure fails to cease.
Also read: Four altcoins most likely to bounce during Christmas holidays: LTC, STORJ, ILV, DYDX
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price extends recovery, eyeing return to $45,000
Bitcoin recovers above $43,000 on Tuesday after its recent correction, which led to a fall from a two-year high of $48,969 to a low of $38,555. Analysts at Santiment said that Bitcoin’s bull cycle is likely to continue as Bitcoin supply on exchanges has been in a downward trend since August.
Can DYDX price overcome two critical hurdles and rally 25%?
DYDX price created a range, extending from $2.84 to $4.36, as it shed 35% of its value between November 15 and 21. The range low at $2.84 played a key role in supporting the price action up to January 3. But a sudden selling pressure spike back then pushed the altcoin to breach the support floor.
Cardano price could rise 15% as shark and whale wallets resurface
Cardano (ADA) price is confronting a formidable barrier as it attempts a recovery rally. It joins the broader crypto market which is trying to recover from a steep crash. According to analysts from behavior aggregator Santiment, large holders may have something to do with the ADA move north with on-chain metrics to show for it.
WEN, JUP: Two altcoins are driving Solana price recovery
Solana (SOL) price is making a comeback, indicated by a developing V-shaped recovery after a 25% fall that began on January 18. However, this move north hinges on hype around two altcoins built atop the Solana blockchain, making it critical for traders to exercise caution.
Will BTC correct to $35k or continue bull run without steep corrections?
Bitcoin currently trades around $41,094 after dropping 4.60% on Thursday, putting an end to the $2,000 trading range. This move comes after Adam from GeeksLive noted that the volatility level of BTC dropped to a new low in a month.