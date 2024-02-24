Next week’s nearly $250 million worth token unlock events: YGG, AGIX, SUI, OP, PRIME, MANTA DYDX, ZETA

- Eight altcoins will unlock $248.19 million worth of cryptocurrency tokens next week.
- Large value unlocks have the potential to influence altcoin prices, token prices could crumble under selling pressure.
- Yield Guild Games, SingularityNET, Sui, Optimism, Echelon Prime, Manta Network, dYdX and ZetaChain are lining up to increase their circulating supply.
Data according to TokenUnlocks shows that several projects are lining up to increase their circulating supplies next week, between February 27 and March 1. Yield Guild Games, SingularityNET, Sui, Optimism, Prime, Manta Network, dYdX and ZetaChain have scheduled to offload between 0.35% and 5.57% of their circulating supply into the markets in a cliff unlocks event.
Also Read: February's $870 million crypto token unlocks: SUI, APT, SAND, APE, MANTA, AVAX, OP
Token unlocks event to watch out for next week
Cryptocurrency token unlocks are typically considered bearish events for asset prices. Unlocked tokens enter circulation, increasing selling pressure on the asset across cryptocurrency exchange platforms.
Next week, the Yield Guild Games ecosystem will kick of the chain of unlock events on the calendar with 16.69M YGG tokens worth $8.62M due to flood markets on February 27. This will comprise 5.57% of the project’s circulating supply.
AI crypto project SingularityNET also has an unlocks event on the calendar, with 8.97M AGIX tokens worth $6.25M expected to flood markets on February 28. This will constitute 0.71% of the project’s circulating supply.
The Sui network will also be unlocking 4 million SUI tokens worth $6.96M on February 29 0.34%, the same day as when the Layer 2 (L2) project Optimism will be unlocking 24.16 million OP tokens worth $88.42M to the market. For Optimism, the unlocks will make up for 2.52% of the token’s supply that is already in the market.
On the same day, the Echelon Prime network will be releasing 1.66 million PRIME tokens worth $20.56 million constituting 4.89% of the network’s circulating supply.
Kicking off the March unlocks will be the Manta Network with up to 1.87M MANTA tokens worth $6.20 and comprising 0.74% of its circulating supply flooding markets. Other token unlocks on the same day include dYdX, which will pour 33.33M DYDX tokens (1.09% of circulating supply) worth $98 million to the market.
The ZetaChain ecosystem will also dump 5.29 million ZETA tokens worth $13.18M on the same day, adding 2.24% of the circulating supply to the market.
Weekly Cliff Unlocks : 26 FEB - 3 MAR 24— Token Unlocks (@Token_Unlocks) February 23, 2024
$ 315 MILLION
Highlights: $DYDX, $OP, $SUI, $PRIME, $ZETA $DYDX (11.09%) - $98m$OP (2.52%) - $88.42m$SUI (3.31%) - $65.26m$PRIME (4.9%) - $20.56m$ZETA (2.24%) - $13.18m
( % of cir. supply)
More unlocks pic.twitter.com/c9shpYXaZr
Implication of token unlocks on the market
While token unlocks are generally considered bearish catalysts, those cryptocurrencies that unlock over 3% of their circulating supply are often the ones that suffer a correction in their price.
Traders should keep an eye out for these events because of their nature to cause price volatility. Proactive traders know how to make a profit by trading around these events. The other lot is likely to be rekt as part of exit liquidity.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
PEPE price inches closer to 2024 peak with top crypto exchanges teasing PEPE memes on X
PEPE’s social dominance and relevance have been increasing since February 20. This week, top cryptocurrency exchanges have shared PEPE and related memes in tweets on their official X handle.
SEI, Omni Foundation propose standard to unify Ethereum NFTs
SEI and Omni Foundation could help NFTs across the Ethereum ecosystem transition to scaling solutions and rollups. The two have proposed a new token standard, xERC-721, with a “code minimized” upgrade to the current standard.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC likely to correct to $50,000 soon
Bitcoin price has formed a potential top signal that forecasts a sell-off. The weekly chart also points to a bearish divergence, which adds credence to the bearish outlook. Investors can expect BTC to consolidate between the $52,062 to $45,160 levels.
XRP price plunges as Kraken cites SEC v. Ripple lawsuit in its legal battle against the regulator
XRP price inches closer to support at $0.52 after the recent developments related to the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple. Kraken cited a key part of the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple that could impact the outcome of its own legal battle against the regulator.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to correct to $50,000 soon
Bitcoin price has formed a potential top signal that forecasts a sell-off. The weekly chart also points to a bearish divergence, which adds credence to the bearish outlook. Investors can expect BTC to consolidate between the $52,062 to $45,160 levels.