Next week’s nearly $250 million worth token unlock events: YGG, AGIX, SUI, OP, PRIME, MANTA DYDX, ZETA

Eight altcoins will unlock $248.19 million worth of cryptocurrency tokens next week.

Large value unlocks have the potential to influence altcoin prices, token prices could crumble under selling pressure.

Yield Guild Games, SingularityNET, Sui, Optimism, Echelon Prime, Manta Network, dYdX and ZetaChain are lining up to increase their circulating supply.

Data according to TokenUnlocks shows that several projects are lining up to increase their circulating supplies next week, between February 27 and March 1. Yield Guild Games, SingularityNET, Sui, Optimism, Prime, Manta Network, dYdX and ZetaChain have scheduled to offload between 0.35% and 5.57% of their circulating supply into the markets in a cliff unlocks event.

Token unlocks event to watch out for next week

Cryptocurrency token unlocks are typically considered bearish events for asset prices. Unlocked tokens enter circulation, increasing selling pressure on the asset across cryptocurrency exchange platforms.

Next week, the Yield Guild Games ecosystem will kick of the chain of unlock events on the calendar with 16.69M YGG tokens worth $8.62M due to flood markets on February 27. This will comprise 5.57% of the project’s circulating supply.

AI crypto project SingularityNET also has an unlocks event on the calendar, with 8.97M AGIX tokens worth $6.25M expected to flood markets on February 28. This will constitute 0.71% of the project’s circulating supply.

The Sui network will also be unlocking 4 million SUI tokens worth $6.96M on February 29 0.34%, the same day as when the Layer 2 (L2) project Optimism will be unlocking 24.16 million OP tokens worth $88.42M to the market. For Optimism, the unlocks will make up for 2.52% of the token’s supply that is already in the market.

On the same day, the Echelon Prime network will be releasing 1.66 million PRIME tokens worth $20.56 million constituting 4.89% of the network’s circulating supply.

Kicking off the March unlocks will be the Manta Network with up to 1.87M MANTA tokens worth $6.20 and comprising 0.74% of its circulating supply flooding markets. Other token unlocks on the same day include dYdX, which will pour 33.33M DYDX tokens (1.09% of circulating supply) worth $98 million to the market.

The ZetaChain ecosystem will also dump 5.29 million ZETA tokens worth $13.18M on the same day, adding 2.24% of the circulating supply to the market.

Implication of token unlocks on the market

While token unlocks are generally considered bearish catalysts, those cryptocurrencies that unlock over 3% of their circulating supply are often the ones that suffer a correction in their price.

Traders should keep an eye out for these events because of their nature to cause price volatility. Proactive traders know how to make a profit by trading around these events. The other lot is likely to be rekt as part of exit liquidity.