DTC Capital exec calls Aave one of the best DeFi protocols as LEND/USDT charts all-time high

DTC Capital’s Spencer Noon has recently said that Aave (LEND) is one of the best decentralized finance (DeFi) projects. Noon noted that even though Aave is not running liquidity mining schemes, there is nearly $1.25 billion worth of digital assets locked in the project.

Liquidity mining allows some protocols to reach hundreds of millions of “locked value” quickly. This is why Aave’s ability to accumulate more than $1 billion worth of interest without such schemes symbolizes a strong product-market fit.

Noon is not the only one with this opinion. Multicoin Capital’s Kyle Samani responded to Noon’s tweet saying that if he had to hold only one asset for the next two years, he’d choose LEND.

If I had to hold a single Ethereum based DeFi asset for 2 years, it would be $AAVE



LEND/USDT bulls stayed in control of the market for the second straight day as the price went up from 0.729 to 0.756. The price is still trending above the 20-day Bollinger band, while the relative strength index (RSI) is hovering in the overbought zone. Both these indicators show that LEND/USDT is presently overvalued and may soon face bearish correction. There are two healthy support levels at 0.585 and 0.648.