Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial crypto holdings loss over $4.8 million

Donald Trump-backed DeFi platform World Liberty Financial (WFLI) faces a $4.84 million loss in its crypto holdings due to the recent market correction, according to Lookonchain data. On Wednesday, WLFI’s official X account posted that WLFI is making routine movements of their crypto holdings as part of regular treasury management, payment of fees and expenses, and address of working capital requirements. Moreover, a whale bought 200 million WLFI tokens worth $3 million.

Trump’s World Liberty Financial portfolio faces losses amid market correction

According to Lookonchain data, the Donald Trump-backed DeFi platform, World Liberty Financial, faces a $4.84 million loss in its crypto holdings. The Defi platform had purchased a total of $51.70 million worth of tokens like Ethereum (ETH), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), AAVE, Chainlink (LINK), (...) and current values stand at $46.85 million due to the recent crypto market correction.

World Liberty’s Token Purchase chart. Source: Lookonchain

Moreover, on Wednesday, Trump’s WFLI exchanged 103 WBTC, worth $9.89 million, for 3,075 ETH at $0.03354 and deposited 18,536 ETH, worth $59.8 million, into CoinbasePrime. Afterward, World Liberty spent 1.7 million USDT to buy 17.62 WBTC at $96,491, according to Lookonchain data.

“To be clear, we are not selling tokens — we are simply reallocating assets for ordinary business purposes,” says the WLFI’s X post.

WLFI concluded that these actions are intended to be part of maintaining a strong, secure, and efficient treasury. There is no need to speculate — this is all standard practice for managing operations at WLFI.

Lastly, according to Lockonchain, a whale spent 3 million USDC stablecoin on Tuesday to buy 200 million WLFI tokens on Tuesday, indicating rising investors' demand for Donald Trump-backed DeFi platform World Liberty Financial.