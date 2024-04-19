- Dogwifhat price is up 5%, standing among top gainers in the meme coin sector as BTC hope restores.
- Coinbase has announced plans to list WIF for perpetual futures trading starting April 25.
- Altcoins experience a quick price pop after they are listed on the big US exchange Coinbase.
Dogwifhat (WIF) price recorded an uptick on Thursday, going as far as to outperform its peers in the meme coins space. Second only to Bonk Inu (BONK), WIF token’s show of strength was not just influenced by Bitcoin (BTC) price reclaiming above $63,000.
Also Read: WIF price rallies 60% as Dogwifhat’s photo sells as NFT for $4.3 million
WIF rises on Coinbase announcement
In a Thursday post on X (formerly Twitter), Coinbase Exchange, the largest US-based trading platform, revealed plans to list Dogwifhat ecosystem’s WIF token for perpetual futures trading on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced.
Expected to begin trading on April 25, the announcement could see the Solana-based meme coin display the “Coinbase Effect.’”
$WIF Coinbase https://t.co/qt4Tc63CY6 pic.twitter.com/aIv0VTnImD— dogwifcoin (@dogwifcoin) April 18, 2024
Coinbase Effect is an assumption, which has oftentimes been proven true, that up-and-coming digital tokens experience a quick price pop after they are listed on Coinbase.
Research by Messari cryptocurrency analysis firm corroborated the Coinbase effect, analyzing the first five days of trading after tokens are listed on Coinbase and comparing their performance when listed on peer platforms like Binance, OKX, and Kraken, among others.
Citing a Messari analyst Roberto Talamas in a 2021 newsletter post titled "The Crypto Exchange Pump Phenomenon,":
Coinbase listings have the highest average return standing at 91%, but also have the widest distribution of ranging from -32% to 645%.
If the 91% average return works for WIF, Dogwifhat price could go as high as to reclaim the $4.86 range high.
Dogwifhat price outlook amid expected WIF listing
Dogwifhat price remains range bound, consolidating between $2.15 and $3.14. With altcoins awaiting the BTC cues, a show of strength by Bitcoin price could see WIF price rally. In the meantime, bearish sentiment abounds amid elevated risk levels in the market, with BTC bulls still not showing a steady hand.
Notice the Relative Strength Index (RSI), however, which is teasing with a buy signal, pending execution once it crosses above the yellow band of the signal line. As highlighted in purple on the RSI chart, every time such a cross over happens, Dogwifhat price responded with a break out.
Furthermore, the histograms of the Awesome Oscillator (AO) are also turning green, suggesting a budding bullishness in the WIF market.
If bulls recover the market, key levels to watch for the Dogwifhat price include $3.14, $4.24, and $4.78. A strong move above these levels could see the meme coin reclaim the $4.86 range high target, nearly 91% above current levels.
WIF/USDT 12-hour chart
However, if Bitcoin price makes another swing low, effectively sweeping altcoins down, Dogwifhat price could also fall. A break below $2.15 could ensue, driven by the presence of the bears in the market. This is shown by RSI position below the ‘50’ mean level as well as the position of the Awesome Oscillator (AO) in negative territory.
Also Read: Dogwifhat crashes 60%, but here's why you should not buy WIF yet
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
MANTA suffers 4% pullback after unlocking tokens worth $40 million
Manta Network (MANTA) unlocked over 8% of its circulating supply on Thursday. The unlocked tokens were airdropped and distributed in public sale, according to data from Tokenunlocks.
XRP struggles to recover as lingering Ripple lawsuit could reach Supreme Court, former SEC litigator says
The SEC vs. Ripple potential showdown at the Supreme Court is likely, says former SEC litigator Ladan Stewart. XRP Ledger calls developers, businesses and investors to build on the blockchain, extending Apex 2024 registration until April 30.
Bitcoin Layer 2 Merlin chain TVL climbs 20%, defying broad market correction
Merlin chain’s TVL added 20% this week, and crossed $800 million on Thursday. Bitcoin Layer 2 assets noted double-digit losses in the past week. Stacks, Elastos, SatoshiVM, BVM are hit by a correction as Bitcoin hovers around $61,000.
If Bitcoin restarts bull run, these altcoins are likely to explode Premium
If Bitcoin’s consolidation ends and the bull run resumes, altcoins are likely going to trigger a massive rally. Last cycle’s hot tokens like SOL, AVAX, WIF, ONDO, etc., could see renewed enthusiasm.
Bitcoin: BTC’s rangebound movement leaves traders confused
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been hovering around the $70,000 psychological level for a few weeks, resulting in a rangebound movement. This development could lead to a massive liquidation on either side before a directional move is established.